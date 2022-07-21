Pick of the Plots: Thursday 21st July

Your Pick of the Plots for Thursday, July 21.

The Panesars are stunned by Ben’s shocking admission but how will Kheerat react to Ben being the reason that Jags is dead?

Meanwhile, Kathy’s worry for Ben increases when Phil reveals he saw him high and they learn he was in a fight.

Elsewhere, Jay enjoys a night out as Frankie and Lola continue to wind him up about Honey. When a very drunk Jay returns home late, Honey is less than impressed.

Felix and Finlay join in the party at Peggy’s and get to know the locals.

EastEnders, BBC Two, 7.30pm or watch on BBC iPlayer now

With her dizziness and nausea worsening, a disorientated Amelia struggles before fainting and dropping baby Thomas.

She panics when Harriet arrives, lying about how he fell from his high chair.

Meanwhile, as they arrive at their engagement party, Marlon manages a declaration of love for Rhona as everyone cheers – but is he as content as he makes out?

Later, drunken Vanessa stumbles home to find Suzy waiting for her.

Elsewhere, Charles tries to hide his upset over Ethan messaging Naomi. Jai struggles to see Laurel flirting with Kit.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

The consequences of the attack continue to affect many residents of the village.

Grace watches a video of Saul talking to DeMarcus with a knife.

Charlie steps in to protect DeMarcus when Joseph goads him once again.

Later, Grace receives an update from the hospital regarding Saul’s recovery.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm