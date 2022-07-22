Pick of the Plots: Friday 22nd July

Your Pick of the Plots for Friday, July 22.

Fiz is shocked when Phill asks her to go to a couple’s therapy session with him, even more so when it turns out to be the same therapist she and Tyrone are seeing. Evelyn decides to have a chat with Phill but he realises he left his phone at the therapist.

Suddenly there’s a knock on the surgery door and Phill appears, looking for his phone. After some wise words from Evelyn, it looks like Phill will let Fiz go, but a farewell chat with Hope changes things.

Meanwhile, Audrey’s family reveal they have signed a rental agreement with Debbie – her old salon is now hers again.

Later Gail calls Audrey, worried that she didn’t seem herself earlier. Audrey assures her that it’s nothing a good night’s sleep won’t put right and fails to mention that she’s lying in a hospital bed.

Elsewhere, Yasmeen confides in Zeedan that she has taken it upon herself to try and trace Stu’s daughter.

Also, Kelly questions Gary about his intention to kill Kieron.

Coronation Street, ITV, 8pm

Gabby worries about a visit from social services.

Meanwhile, Jai is upset to hear Kit stayed over with Laurel.

Elsewhere, Sandra happily pockets a tenner tip but Mandy is on to her.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

A flashback reveals to the viewers the truth behind the knife attack on Saul.

Meanwhile, the Maaliks suggest another way for Misbah to help people.

Elsewhere, an angry Mason is given some lessons in love.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm