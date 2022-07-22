Helen Skelton joins 5 Live

Helen’s new show will combine news and sport, acting as a gateway into 5 Live’s sport-filled Sundays.

Helen Skelton will present a new-look Sunday morning programme on BBC Radio 5 Live. Starting August 14, and going out every Sunday between 10-12pm, Helen’s new show will combine news and sport, acting as a gateway into 5 Live’s sport-filled Sundays.

Heidi Dawson, Controller of BBC Radio 5 Live:

“It already feels as though Helen is part of the 5 Live team and I’m so pleased that she will now have her own regular programme on Sundays. She brings such a breadth of journalism and sport experience, plus a wonderful warmth and connection with our listeners. The new programme will make the perfect Sunday morning listen as we build up to a day of live sport.”

The Beeb say that Helen will host in-depth discussion on the biggest news stories of the week, while also giving a platform to some of the week’s heroes, sharing the positive news stories that bring a smile to our faces.

With an eye on sport, Helen will regularly chat to some of our sporting heroes, as well as other sports starts in the news that week. Ahead of 5 Live’s Premier League Sunday, the programme will also highlight some of the weekend’s smaller, less publicised sporting fixtures.

Helen Skelton:

“I am really grateful to be joining the 5 Live family on a regular basis. I’ve worked with the station for years, and I’m looking forward to celebrating and showcasing some of the stories and events the top 5 Live team cover. I’m truly excited to get started!”

Helen will present the first edition of her new 5 Live programme on August 14 from 10am-12pm. The show will air weekly thereafter. Listeners can tune in to BBC Radio 5 Live is on DAB, MW and online via BBC Sounds.