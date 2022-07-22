Over 400 Hours of Content for ITVX from Anime and CBS

Wide selection of both anime and true crime series available from launch.

ITV has signed an agreement with Glaswegian-based Anime Ltd, the largest independent anime licensor in the UK. This agreement will make ITVX the free-to-air home of a unique selection of anime television series and films which extends to over 500 episodes and 200 hours.

An additional deal involves the launch of True Crime UK from CBS Reality. Drawing from the library of CBS Reality, the #1 factual entertainment channel in the UK amongst adult women, the service will provide ITVX with an additional 200 hours of gripping true crime content at launch, and a further 50 hours in 2023.

These agreements also mark the first advertising revenue sharing deals for ITVX; a pioneering way that ITV will be bringing on a range of third-party content enabling the business to bolster its content offering going forward.

The raft of content from Anime Ltd will include a mixture of over twenty TV series and films, making ITVX the largest AVOD home of anime content in the UK. The collection will include Escaflowne, Lupin III Part 6, Megalobox, the critically acclaimed Cowboy Bebop directed by Shinichiro Watanabe and the seminal directorial debut of Hideaki ANNO, Gunbuster as well as many more not currently available on any other local platforms.

The true crime content from CBS Reality will allow ITVX users to binge fan favourites including the recent Descent of a Serial Killer, four series presented by renowned investigative journalist and criminologist Donal MacIntyre, two series of The Real Prime Suspect hosted by former detective Jackie Malton, the inspiration behind acclaimed drama series Prime Suspect, New Scotland Yard Files, all of which are original programmes from the CBS Reality library, along with three series of the highly popular show, Medical Detectives [also known as Forensic Files] and much more.

ITV’s Director of Content Partnerships, Streaming, Laura Franses: