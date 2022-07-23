This ‘otter’ be love…

As the summer of love is in full swing, Weymouth SEA LIFE Adventure Park has revealed that after being mugged off for years, single otter Badger has finally coupled up.

Earlier this year, the site unveiled a brand-new enclosure for its Asian Short-Clawed otter, billing the new home as the ultimate bachelor pad. The new habitat features a tranquil Asian garden theme – paying homage to the origin of the otters’ breed – pagodas and new gravel, meaning the aquatic mammal was able to spend his day foraging in his new home.

However, now Badger is looking to hang up his bachelor’s name and put all his eggs in one basket and settle down with the perfect partner.

And he’s in luck, as the team at Weymouth SEA LIFE Adventure Park has announced a new female has recently joined Badger this summer, and Isa is 100% Badger’s type on paper.

Isa was born on the 16th April 2020, and since joining Badger in his new enclosure, the sparks have been flying. The pair are yet to leave each other’s side and can be seen playing together constantly.

As Badger looks to crack on with his new sort, the adorable otter will be looking to lay it on factor 50 with his new female companion, with the hope that in time, the new couple will be able to start the perfect family together.

With no temptations elsewhere, it’s likely Badger’s head won’t be turned, meaning he’s sure to remain loyal to his newfound partner.

Tamsin Mutton-McKnight, General Manager at Weymouth SEA LIFE Adventure Park:

“We are delighted to announce we have found a new partner for Badger. Whilst he has been very much enjoying his new enclosure and has been causing mischief for the animal care team, we could sense it was time for Badger to enjoy some more company. “Isa is the perfect partner; they have already been enjoying playing together and the team have noticed that sparks are flying between the new couple. We can’t wait for guests to visit and experience this new romance, thanks to the new tunnels, windows and specialist viewing areas, they will be able to see the duo up close over the summer.”

