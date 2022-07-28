Lifestyle

The Internet’s favourite celebrity beauty brands…

July 28, 2022
Liz Charlton
No Comments
Kylie Cosmetics is officially the most popular celebrity beauty brand, according to new research. 

The research, conducted by beauty experts StyleCraze, examined every celebrity-owned beauty brand based on various factors such as Google search data, online article mentions and Instagram followers. These factors were combined to give each brand a ‘beauty score’ to discover the most popular celebrity-owned beauty brands worldwide. 

The study revealed that global reality star Kylie Jenner takes first place with her makeup brand Kylie Cosmetics. Established in 2014, Kylie Cosmetics took the industry by storm with the launch of her famous lip kits, and her venture into the business world has been highly successful ever since. The brand claimed the top spot due to having the highest number of Instagram followers, with 26 million, in addition to the highest number of hashtags on Instagram, with more than 4.9 million hashtags. 

Rare Beauty ranks as the second most popular celebrity beauty brand, created by singing and acting sensation Selena Gomez. Launched in September 2020, the vegan and cruelty-free makeup brand has taken the industry by storm, with the collection’s liquid blush and eyeliner standing out as clear fan favourites. Rare Beauty has the third-highest monthly searches with an average of 292,000 global searches for the brand and the second-highest number of online article mentions in the last six months. 

Interestingly, Harry Styles’ new brand Pleasing ranks as the third most popular celebrity beauty brand. Launched in late 2021, Pleasing is a gender-neutral brand that offers products ranging from nail polish to skincare and has an Instagram following of 1.3 million. Harry’s brand rated so highly due to having the highest number of likes per Instagram post, with an average of 112,995 likes, which is more than double the likes of any other brand on the list. 

The research discovered that Florence by Mills is the fourth most popular celebrity beauty brand. Created by teen acting sensation Millie Bobby Brown, best known for her role as Eleven in Stranger Things, Millie has rocked the beauty world since launching her brand in 2019. Florence by Mills rakes in 325,000 global monthly searches worldwide, the highest of any celebrity beauty brand, in addition to having the second-highest number of hashtags on Instagram, with 1,049,086 hashtags. 

 

The Most Popular Celebrity Beauty Brands 

Brand: 

Celebrity: 

Instagram follows: 

Search volume: 

Average likes per Instagram post: 

Instagram hashtags: 

Article mentions: 

Beauty Score: 

Kylie Cosmetics 

Kylie Jenner 

26,000,000 

314,000 

31,756 

4,985,266 

7,863 

42.47 

Rare Beauty 

Selena Gomez 

3,200,000 

292,000 

38,977 

638,463 

7,004 

23.94 

Pleasing 

Harry Styles 

1,300,000 

56,000 

112,995 

270,524 

5,293 

19.50 

Florence by Mills 

Millie Bobby Brown 

2,900,000 

325,000 

49,887 

1,049,086 

403 

18.15 

Goop 

Gwyneth Paltrow 

1,700,000 

241,00 

971 

327,569 

1,142 

10.26 

Kylie Skin 

Kylie Jenner 

5,800,000 

80,000 

8,822 

422,373 

1,176 

7.82 

Fenty Skin 

Rihanna 

1,000,000 

64,000 

3,173 

134,444 

3,594 

7.48 

R.E.M Beauty 

Ariana Grande 

1,300,000 

17,000 

37,803 

374,369 

1,077 

6.99 

Rhode Skin 

Hailey Bieber  

478,805 

1,400 

30,351 

3,100 

3,187 

6.41 

SKNN by Kim 

Kim Kardashian

5,500,000 

3,500 

6,964 

128,008 

1,109 

4.51 

 The most popular celebrity beauty brands on Instagram 

Regarding popularity on Instagram, the Kardashians dominate the list, claiming the top 3 entries in the ranking. The Kardashians are social media royalty, so it comes as no surprise that their brands have huge social media presences, with Kylie Cosmetics placing first in the ranking, Kylie Skin second and Kim Kardashian’s SKKN by Kim in third. Kylie Cosmetics has a huge Instagram following of 26 million – which is more than the rest of the top 10 combined – Kylie Skin has 5.8 million and SKKN by Kim has 5.5 million followers.

The Most Popular Celebrity Beauty Brands on Instagram 

Brand: 

Celebrity: 

Search volume: 

1. Kylie Cosmetics 

Kylie Jenner 

26,000,000 

2. Kylie Skin 

Kylie Jenner 

5,800,000 

3. SKKN by Kim 

Kim Kardashian 

5,500,000 

4. Rare Beauty 

Selena Gomez 

3,200,000 

5. Florence by Mills 

Millie Bobby Brown 

2,900,000 

6. Goop 

Gwyneth Paltrow 

1,700,000 

7. Pleasing 

Harry Styles 

1,300,000 

8. R.E.M Beauty 

Ariana Grande 

1,300,000 

9. Fenty Skin 

Rihanna 

1,000,000 

10. Haus Laboratories 

Lady Gaga 

879,989 

The most Googled celebrity beauty brands 

Based on average monthly searches worldwide, the most popular celebrity beauty brand is Florence by Mills. Beating both Kylie Cosmetics and Rare Beauty to the top spot, Millie Bobby Brown’s brand receives 325,000 average monthly searches. In second place is Kylie Cosmetics, with 314,000 average monthly searches and Rare Beauty in third, receiving 292,000. 

The Most Searched Celebrity Beauty Brands 

Brand: 

Celebrity: 

Search volume: 

1. Florence by Mills 

Millie Bobby Brown 

325,000 

2. Kylie Cosmetics 

Kylie Jenner 

314,000 

3. Rare Beauty 

Selena Gomez 

292,000 

4. Goop  

Gwyneth Paltrow 

241,000 

5. Kylie Skin 

Kylie Jenner 

80,000 

6. Meaningful Beauty 

Cindy Crawford 

72,000 

7. Fenty Skin 

Rihanna 

64,000 

8. Pleasing 

Harry Styles 

56,000 

9. Victoria Beckham Beauty 

Victoria Beckham 

48,000 

10. JLo Beauty 

Jennifer Lopez 

47,000 

A spokesperson for StyleCraze commented on the findings:

“Over the past few years, there has been a considerable increase in celebrities delving into the beauty industry, whether it be skincare, makeup or haircare. These findings offer a useful insight into the popularity of each brand and whether their products are worth splurging out for.  

“The research especially highlights the undeniable success of Kylie Cosmetics. From gaining popularity by selling the popular lip-kits to building an empire, Kylie’s brand has definitely stood the test of time, as shown by these findings taken eight years after the brand’s first launch.”

Share Button

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Lifestyle

Summer guide to tackle learning loss as the holidays commence

July 26, 2022
Vivian Summers
Lifestyle

This ‘otter’ be love…

July 24, 2022
Vivian Summers
Lifestyle

The reason why you should put panty liners in your bra…

July 23, 2022
Liz Charlton
Lifestyle

Dentist Warns Against DIY Dentistry Amidst ‘Turkey Teeth’ Trend

July 23, 2022
Liz Charlton