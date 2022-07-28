The Internet’s favourite celebrity beauty brands…

The research, conducted by beauty experts StyleCraze , examined every celebrity-owned beauty brand based on various factors such as Google search data, online article mentions and Instagram followers. These factors were combined to give each brand a ‘beauty score’ to discover the most popular celebrity-owned beauty brands worldwide.

The study revealed that global reality star Kylie Jenner takes first place with her makeup brand Kylie Cosmetics. Established in 2014, Kylie Cosmetics took the industry by storm with the launch of her famous lip kits, and her venture into the business world has been highly successful ever since. The brand claimed the top spot due to having the highest number of Instagram followers, with 26 million, in addition to the highest number of hashtags on Instagram, with more than 4.9 million hashtags.

Rare Beauty ranks as the second most popular celebrity beauty brand, created by singing and acting sensation Selena Gomez. Launched in September 2020, the vegan and cruelty-free makeup brand has taken the industry by storm, with the collection’s liquid blush and eyeliner standing out as clear fan favourites. Rare Beauty has the third-highest monthly searches with an average of 292,000 global searches for the brand and the second-highest number of online article mentions in the last six months.