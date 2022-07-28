The Internet’s favourite celebrity beauty brands…

Kylie Cosmetics is officially the most popular celebrity beauty brand, according to new research.
The research, conducted by beauty experts StyleCraze, examined every celebrity-owned beauty brand based on various factors such as Google search data, online article mentions and Instagram followers. These factors were combined to give each brand a ‘beauty score’ to discover the most popular celebrity-owned beauty brands worldwide.
The study revealed that global reality star Kylie Jenner takes first place with her makeup brand Kylie Cosmetics. Established in 2014, Kylie Cosmetics took the industry by storm with the launch of her famous lip kits, and her venture into the business world has been highly successful ever since. The brand claimed the top spot due to having the highest number of Instagram followers, with 26 million, in addition to the highest number of hashtags on Instagram, with more than 4.9 million hashtags.
Rare Beauty ranks as the second most popular celebrity beauty brand, created by singing and acting sensation Selena Gomez. Launched in September 2020, the vegan and cruelty-free makeup brand has taken the industry by storm, with the collection’s liquid blush and eyeliner standing out as clear fan favourites. Rare Beauty has the third-highest monthly searches with an average of 292,000 global searches for the brand and the second-highest number of online article mentions in the last six months.
Interestingly, Harry Styles’ new brand Pleasing ranks as the third most popular celebrity beauty brand. Launched in late 2021, Pleasing is a gender-neutral brand that offers products ranging from nail polish to skincare and has an Instagram following of 1.3 million. Harry’s brand rated so highly due to having the highest number of likes per Instagram post, with an average of 112,995 likes, which is more than double the likes of any other brand on the list.
The research discovered that Florence by Mills is the fourth most popular celebrity beauty brand. Created by teen acting sensation Millie Bobby Brown, best known for her role as Eleven in Stranger Things, Millie has rocked the beauty world since launching her brand in 2019. Florence by Mills rakes in 325,000 global monthly searches worldwide, the highest of any celebrity beauty brand, in addition to having the second-highest number of hashtags on Instagram, with 1,049,086 hashtags.
The Most Popular Celebrity Beauty Brands
Brand:
Celebrity:
Instagram follows:
Search volume:
Average likes per Instagram post:
Instagram hashtags:
Article mentions:
Beauty Score:
Kylie Cosmetics
Kylie Jenner
26,000,000
314,000
31,756
4,985,266
7,863
42.47
Rare Beauty
Selena Gomez
3,200,000
292,000
38,977
638,463
7,004
23.94
Pleasing
Harry Styles
1,300,000
56,000
112,995
270,524
5,293
19.50
Florence by Mills
Millie Bobby Brown
2,900,000
325,000
49,887
1,049,086
403
18.15
Goop
Gwyneth Paltrow
1,700,000
241,00
971
327,569
1,142
10.26
Kylie Skin
Kylie Jenner
5,800,000
80,000
8,822
422,373
1,176
7.82
Fenty Skin
Rihanna
1,000,000
64,000
3,173
134,444
3,594
7.48
R.E.M Beauty
Ariana Grande
1,300,000
17,000
37,803
374,369
1,077
6.99
Rhode Skin
Hailey Bieber
478,805
1,400
30,351
3,100
3,187
6.41
SKNN by Kim
Kim Kardashian
5,500,000
3,500
6,964
128,008
1,109
4.51
The most popular celebrity beauty brands on Instagram
Regarding popularity on Instagram, the Kardashians dominate the list, claiming the top 3 entries in the ranking. The Kardashians are social media royalty, so it comes as no surprise that their brands have huge social media presences, with Kylie Cosmetics placing first in the ranking, Kylie Skin second and Kim Kardashian’s SKKN by Kim in third. Kylie Cosmetics has a huge Instagram following of 26 million – which is more than the rest of the top 10 combined – Kylie Skin has 5.8 million and SKKN by Kim has 5.5 million followers.
The Most Popular Celebrity Beauty Brands on Instagram
Brand:
Celebrity:
Search volume:
1. Kylie Cosmetics
Kylie Jenner
26,000,000
2. Kylie Skin
Kylie Jenner
5,800,000
3. SKKN by Kim
Kim Kardashian
5,500,000
4. Rare Beauty
Selena Gomez
3,200,000
5. Florence by Mills
Millie Bobby Brown
2,900,000
6. Goop
Gwyneth Paltrow
1,700,000
7. Pleasing
Harry Styles
1,300,000
8. R.E.M Beauty
Ariana Grande
1,300,000
9. Fenty Skin
Rihanna
1,000,000
10. Haus Laboratories
Lady Gaga
879,989
The most Googled celebrity beauty brands
Based on average monthly searches worldwide, the most popular celebrity beauty brand is Florence by Mills. Beating both Kylie Cosmetics and Rare Beauty to the top spot, Millie Bobby Brown’s brand receives 325,000 average monthly searches. In second place is Kylie Cosmetics, with 314,000 average monthly searches and Rare Beauty in third, receiving 292,000.
The Most Searched Celebrity Beauty Brands
Brand:
Celebrity:
Search volume:
1. Florence by Mills
Millie Bobby Brown
325,000
2. Kylie Cosmetics
Kylie Jenner
314,000
3. Rare Beauty
Selena Gomez
292,000
4. Goop
Gwyneth Paltrow
241,000
5. Kylie Skin
Kylie Jenner
80,000
6. Meaningful Beauty
Cindy Crawford
72,000
7. Fenty Skin
Rihanna
64,000
8. Pleasing
Harry Styles
56,000
9. Victoria Beckham Beauty
Victoria Beckham
48,000
10. JLo Beauty
Jennifer Lopez
47,000
A spokesperson for StyleCraze commented on the findings:
“Over the past few years, there has been a considerable increase in celebrities delving into the beauty industry, whether it be skincare, makeup or haircare. These findings offer a useful insight into the popularity of each brand and whether their products are worth splurging out for.
“The research especially highlights the undeniable success of Kylie Cosmetics. From gaining popularity by selling the popular lip-kits to building an empire, Kylie’s brand has definitely stood the test of time, as shown by these findings taken eight years after the brand’s first launch.”