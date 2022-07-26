Summer guide to tackle learning loss as the holidays commence

Stop the summer slide with MyTutor’s Group Tuition…

The summer holidays are underway in the UK, and despite offering a well-deserved break for students across the country, the long weeks off often set teens back months when they return to their studies in September.

In fact, experts estimate that students will only retain 70% of reading knowledge, and 50% in maths as a result of the gap in learning. However, there are clear solutions to stop this lag from happening, including as little as 2 hours per week of active learning. Now, in an effort to support students ahead of the new autumn term, MyTutor – the UK’s most trusted online tutoring platform – launches their interactive and engaging summer courses, allowing students to find new passions, start thinking about their future and supplement their learning.

MyTutor will be hosting 75 new courses throughout the summer, where kids aged 13-18 can take part in creative and educational programmes tailored to them. From courses in creative arts and cultural issues, to tech subjects, science, and reading clubs, rounded off with expert help in planning careers and university, MyTutor’s courses have been designed to make learning fun, exciting and interactive. Kids learn in groups of up to eight, so they can enjoy being social while discovering something new. The full list of courses along with booking information is available here, prices start at £90 for a 5-day course. Here’s a taste of what’s to come:

Pick up professional and creative skills with tech courses

MyTutor offers courses that turn summer hobbies into useful future career skills. If your child loves music, they can now learn how to record, mix, and produce it. If you can’t tear them away from video games, MyTutor has summer groups focussed on video game design that could turn that addiction into a potential career. A few of these courses include coding language Python and programming the game Roblox, and many more courses that sharpen students’ tech skills and prepare them for a future facing career.

Learn about things they care about

Teens today are really tuned into the issues facing the world, and often they can spend a lot of time worrying about what the future may look like for them. MyTutor is offering courses which can harness that energy and put it towards a passion for learning how to solve the problems they care about. In “Science to Save the Planet”, teens will learn about environmental science and sustainability. If they are an advocate for racial justice and want to understand it better, MyTutor’s reading club dissecting “Natives” by Akala will help them understand how they can be a force for good.

Start planning their career

If your teen is always thinking of business ideas, fancies themself as the next Elon Musk, or loves to solve problems in the world – this summer they can learn how to become an entrepreneur with MyTutor’s courses, “How to build a business” and “How to build an online business”. In a few years, they could be the next big thing on Dragons’ Den.

Get ready for university

If you don’t know someone who’s gone to university, or studied what your teen wants to study, working out how to help them get onto their dream course can be a real challenge. MyTutor’s educators have all been there, and they’re offering a series of two-day courses to help teens plan their university applications that will get them where they want to go. They can learn how to get into Psychology, Law, Business, Medicine, Computer Science and more. Plus, they’ll learn how to plan their personal statements and how to ace university interviews, all from current students and graduates from top universities.

Build curriculum knowledge with real world Maths and Science

If your child loves Maths and Science but still finds them to be an uphill battle, MyTutor’s academic courses can be a great option. They’re designed to make learning fun and exciting, while boosting their knowledge of the curriculum and grades. They can try learning Trigonometry with Architecture, Geometry with sport, or understand ratios with baking. With real life examples of these subjects, they can get excited about topics that might’ve seemed boring or irrelevant in the classroom.

Get ready for next year

Since the series of school closures in the last couple of years, a lot of teens have learning gaps as a result. To help everyone get back on track, MyTutor is offering a series of courses to help them get ready to start GCSEs and A-Levels, and to prep for their exam year too. In focused five-day courses, MyTutor’s expert students will help them get up to speed and ready to ace the autumn term.

