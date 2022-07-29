Pick of the Plots: Friday 29th July

Your Pick of the Plots for Friday, July 29.

As Kevin prepares for Abi’s homecoming, he is shocked to come face to face with two police officers at the door. Can Kevin keep what happened from Abi?

Meanwhile, Summer and Aaron have an evening alone but when Aaron makes a move Summer pushes him away and orders him to leave.

Later Summer meets up with Aaron in Victoria Garden and admits that she really likes him but can’t bear the thought of him seeing her naked body. How will he react?

Elsewhere, as Debbie and Ronnie set up the bistro for ‘Psychic Night’, Leanne worries that they’re simply conning vulnerable people. Debbie admits to Ronnie the extent of her financial problems and the fact she’s left with two options; bankruptcy or an insurance job.

Later, when Debbie hears Ryan telling the psychic that he is skint and has debt coming out of his ears she hatches a plan.

Coronation Street, ITV, 8pm

The pressure mounts on Leyla.

Meanwhile, Chas is nervous her secret affair might be exposed.

Elsewhere, Mandy fills in Lydia on her suspicions.

Also, Noah is hesitant adjusting to life back in the village.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

Peri has a shocking revelation for Juliet. Sid scrambles to warn her before it happens, but will he reach her in time?

Meanwhile, as John Paul tries to make amends with a strategy he learnt in rehab, the McQueens are divided on whether he is worth forgiving.

When John Paul bumps into Lexi, he makes a shocking discovery about her desire for revenge.

Elsewhere, Damon books a last-minute holiday to New York for his family, but how will Sienna take the news that he’s leaving the country?

Also, Leela makes Cindy a surprising offer.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm