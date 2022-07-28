Pick of the Plots: Thursday 28th July

Your Pick of the Plots for Thursday, July 28.

Rocky unwittingly tells Zack about Kathy’s plans to get money from Gavin’s estate. Zack tries other ways to get the money for the car and calls up for loans. It proves fruitless and his disappointment turns to fury when Ben winds him up in Peggy’s. Zack punches Ben to the ground and leaves, followed by Kat who gives him some advice.

Sam is furious with Zack for punching Ben but he defends himself on the grounds of his suspicion that Ben has been dealing drugs in Peggy’s. Their attention turns elsewhere when the police raid Peggy’s.

Meanwhile, Ben continues to drink and takes drugs and reaches out to James.

Elsewhere, Lexi tells Will that Jay is cheating on Honey with Lola. An angry Will tells Jada and the gossip starts to spread. Soon, Honey hears the rumour from Ash and Jay and Lola have some explaining to do.

Also, Lily’s plan doesn’t go down well with Kat. Ash is annoyed when Eve friend zones her and thinks her mum is responsible; Karen encourages Callum to help Stuart.

EastEnders, BBC Two, 7.30pm and 8pm or watch on BBC iPlayer now

Chas is excited to get a message from Al to say he’s back. As he arrives, they are both unaware Kerry is just behind him. Later, when Al and Chas are leaving a hotel following a secret rendezvous, Al ushers an oblivious Chas away when he clocks Kerry in the hotel reception.

Kerry is under the impression that Al plans to meet her there, but she smells a rat when the receptionist tells her there’s no Al Chapman booked in at the hotel.

Meanwhile, Sandra suspects that Mandy is onto her.

Elsewhere, Lydia vows to plan the wedding of the decade for Kim.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

A pep talk from Juliet gives Nadira the confidence to tell Shaq the truth. However, when Misbah arrives home with her bridal trousseau, will Nadira change her mind?

Meanwhile, Sid fails to keep everyone around him happy and he starts to feel helpless.

Elsewhere, when Mercedes discovers Silas is still messaging Bobby, she tells her son two words to get rid of him, but will it be enough? Later, John Paul makes a surprising return, but will everyone be happy to see him?

Also, Imran confides in Sid; a cunning idea takes form for Sienna and Damon.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm