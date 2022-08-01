Davide favourite to steal Love Island winnings

First engagement odds also released with Andrew & Tasha top…

UK bookmaker William Hill has Davide as the favourite to steal the cash prize after if being crowned winner of Love Island 2022 tonight.

The Italian and partner Ekin-Su are the 1/7 frontrunners to triumph as the winning couple, and Davide is 16/1 while Ekin-Su is 20/1 to walk off with all of the £50k winnings.

Andrew 5/4 to pop the question first

Outside the villa, relationships could continue to flourish, with Andrew and Tasha leading the way in the betting to get engaged first at 5/4. Davide and Ekin-Su, and Luca and Gemma, follow at 2/1 and 4/1, respectively.

William Hill spokesperson, Tony Kenny:

“Though loved up and in line to win the contest, Davide and Ekin-Su have proven their unpredictability time and again and could take one last chance to get one over the other by stealing the £50k cash prize. Davide has struggled to trust Ekin-Su throughout the series and is 16/1 to steal the prize. “Appearing to be a match made in heaven; or hell, Davide and Ekin-Su are the 2/1 second favourites behind Andrew and Tasha, who are 5/4, to be the first to get engaged, while Luca and Gemma, who now have the stamp of approval from Michael Owen, are at 4/1.”

First couple to get engaged:

Andrew & Tasha 5/4 Davide & Ekin-Su 2/1 Luca & Gemma 4/1 Dami & Indiyah 4/1

To win and steal:

Davide 16/1 Ekin-Su 20/1 Andrew 100/1 Tasha 100/1 Luca 200/1 Gemma 200/1 Dami 200/1 Indiyah 250/1

Love Island, nightly on ITV2 and the ITV Hub