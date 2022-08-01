Iain Stirling ponders 2022 Love Island potential winners

The voice of the ITV2 show has opined on the 2022 summer finale.

Love Island’s Iain Stirling has shared who he’s backing to win this year’s show ahead of tonight’s final – and revealed how he’s looking forward to getting back home.

Speaking exclusively to Good Morning Britain hosts Kate Garraway and Richard Madeley from Mallorca, Iain said of this series,

“We’ve had such a nice time. We’re all probably ready to go home, but we’re very excited for the final. Also there’s that horrible feeling of then it’s over – what do you do? What do you do with your evenings?”

Of the show’s huge popularity this year, Richard asked: “More people watched than any other series. What made it so good in terms of audience appeal?”

“I think it was the strongest first few weeks we’ve ever had on Love Island,” said Iain. “Like anything that’s character driven, you’ve got to buy into the characters to watch the show and value their journey so I think because it landed on its feet so well, people are invested in the characters. “You want to see what they do, so I think it is that investment in the first few weeks that is so vital, and it’s just been great and they’re such lovely people.”

Kate asked who he would tip for the win. Iain replied:

“I think it’s hard this year. There’s always a balance between the couple that go through the biggest journey – so you’ve got Ekin-Su and Davide that have had a lot of up and downs – and you’ve got Tasha and Andrew who’ve been there right from the beginning, they’re the nation’s sweetheart in a way, so it’s difficult. “Indiyah and Dami broke up and got back together again, you’ve got Luca and Gemma there from the beginning, so it’s the two sides. Which one will triumph? I don’t know. Is it the meme machine Davide? Is it the nation’s sweetheart Gemma? It’s going to be hard to call.”

