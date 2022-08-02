Pick of the Plots: Tuesday 2nd August

Your Pick of the Plots for Tuesday, August 2.

Lexi is upset when Ben is a no show for her meal and as her family try to comfort her, Callum and Jay arrive. Lexi plays the voicemail from Ben and they realise something is wrong.

Kathy, Callum and Jay rush to find him and their worst fears come true when they find him with no pulse. The paramedics rush him to hospital but can they save him?

Meanwhile, Zack tells Sharon that Ben collapsed but Sharon realises that he is keeping something back. Later, Sharon tells Phil that Sam knew about the drugs in the club.

Elsewhere, Kheerat is irked as Stacey encourages him to sort things with Suki. He stops the conversation, not wanting Arthur to overhear, but Stacey gets the wrong end of the stick.

Later, Stacey is touched when Kheerat apologises to Arthur – who has been upset – and realises he only ended their conversation as he was listening.

Also, Suki invites Eve for a drink; Howie has a surprise for Kim.

EastEnders, BBC Two, 7.30pm or watch on BBC iPlayer now

Leyla is alarmed when Callum turns up at Take A Vow, asking her to store drugs in exchange for cash.

Meanwhile, Dawn feels betrayed when it’s revealed that Alex is Clemmie’s father.

Elsewhere, Nate is left uneasy as Faith explains her plan to take back something that belongs to her from her stepdaughter’s home.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

Sienna gets the dream team back together as she asks Ste to help with Norma’s job, and he jumps at the chance of some extra cash.

Liberty is reeling after a shock confession from Damon. She goes to confront Sienna, only to catch her in the midst of another dangerous job.

Later, Sienna sees a ghost…

Meanwhile, the McQueens think the best way to help John Paul’s Road to recovery is to get him back to teaching.

Elsewhere, Romeo decides to host an outside broadcast at the park to tackle his low ratings and the park’s low footfall since the stabbing.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm