Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 3rd August

Your Pick of the Plots for Wednesday, August 3.

Craig questions Debbie, Leanne, Nick and Ryan about the break-in. Ed reveals that the CCTV has a back-up circuit and won’t have been affected by the power cut.

Leanne, Nick, Debbie and Ronnie watch as Craig presses play on the CCTV. They see that Ryan is the perpetrator and he is arrested on suspicion of theft. Later, Ronnie accuses Debbie of orchestrating an insurance scam. Debbie denies it, but will Ronnie believe her lies?

Ryan calls Debbie from the police station and threatens to drop her in it, what will Debbie do?

Meanwhile, Tim attempts to make peace with Sally, but Sally accuses Tim of shutting her out and suggests they have some time apart.

In Victoria Garden, Tim unburdens himself to Aggie. Aggie urges him to share his worries with Sally. Tim returns home and tells Sally about his fear of dying. Sally wonders what made him finally realise and Tim fails to mention Aggie.

Elsewhere, Suki from the Gazette calls at Speed Daal and interviews Yasmeen, Stu, Dev and Alya about their food waste initiative.

Coronation Street, ITV, 8pm

Suzy is surprised to see Callum outside Take A Vow and asks him if Leyla’s still scoring. Matty watches from afar, convinced he’s witnessing a drug deal.

Meanwhile, Leyla lies through her teeth.

Elsewhere, Angus is bamboozled when a disguised Faith turns up, claiming to be a photographer for a real estate agent.

Cain and Nate can’t believe their eyes when they see Faith darting out of Angus’s with a stolen bag. Recognising Nate from the other day, Angus figures out the thief must be Faith.

Also, Dawn is shocked when Billy tells her he has phoned Social Services to say they want custody of Clemmie.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

Prince is keen on making some serious noise for the radio show and thinks a celebrity guest is the answer.

Meanwhile, after a surprising turn of events, Damon agrees with Sienna and no longer wants to go to the police. Liberty is determined to put a stop to the lies, but will he manage to stop her in time?

Sienna puts on the performance of a lifetime and tries to figure out her next course of action when danger turns up on her doorstep.

Elsewhere, Sally and Nancy test John Paul on his teaching skills.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm