Love Island format sold to its 23rd territory

The show is heading to Greece, lucky old Greece…

Full of drama, romance, flirting and fun, Love Island sees its occupants living in a stunning villa in a beautiful location. They are on the lookout for romance but as always, the road to love never runs smoothly, as they must not only choose their partner wisely but also win the hearts of the public. It’s up to the viewers to decide who they want to stay in the show as they watch the relationships develop and ultimately which pair they want to crown the hottest couple on the island.

Now the format has been commissioned by Skai TV in Greece. The show will be produced by Silverline and is scheduled to air this fall.

A ratings hit for ITV2 in the UK the show isn’t without controversy the most recent series saw viewers complain about misogynistic behaviour and bullying in the villa, while previous series have seen various complaints to the TV regulator. The show has also be criticised for its after care of participants following a number of suicides. ITV has put in place measures to ensure contestants are given guidence and support to deal with the ‘instant fame’ and ‘online abuse’ that comes with the series.

Last week saw the final of season 8 in the UK, with a total audience of 4.1 million tuning in to see the winners crowned.

In other parts of the world, the Love Island adventure is well underway. In the US, the show launched on 19th July, being the most streamed unscripted original series on Peacock, where it has been airing episodes 6 days a week for the first time. Whilst in Poland, Polsat prepares to turn up the heat with new episodes of Love Island, airing six days a week beginning 29th August.