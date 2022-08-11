BBC One gives Dom Littlewood Maximum Security

Maximum Security will see Littlewood travel across the UK to explore the secrets of some of Britain’s most secure institutions, businesses and buildings.

Dom Littlewood:

“Criminals are cunning, but luckily there is some amazing technology as well as simple tricks on how to make their lives harder. In Maximum Security, viewers can learn from top professionals in the security industry, and visit amazing locations which normally remain hidden. “I am thrilled to be working on such an informative and educational show that provides audiences with practical tips to keep themselves safe and secure in their own homes.”

Apart from exclusive behind-the-scenes access to top-security locations, Dom and his team of experts will also provide viewers with useful tips on how to make their own homes and other valuables safe with the help of the latest technology. Additionally, the series will hear first-hand testimonies from victims of crime, and give valuable insight into how they have mitigated against it happening again.

Dom will shadow UK Border Force teams in Dover, where he will learn more about their work and how they ensure nothing illegal crosses the UK border. Throughout the series, audiences will discover how drug hauls and smuggling are handled at the Channel, and how the force patrols the ferry traffic.

Elsewhere in the series, Dom finds out what it takes to make Britain’s largest exhibition and stadium venues safe when hosting high-profile concerts and sporting events, he will also be learning how the UK’s busiest airport, Heathrow, operates its passport control and security checks.

The series begins on BBC One later this month.