Made in Chelsea heads to Mallorca

The Mallorca specials will also introduce four new faces.

Just when you thought it was safe to take your summer holiday again, the SW3 gang are descending upon an exclusive area of Mallorca for a summer series like never before.

The Chelsea socialites will be packing their cases and soaking up the sun in two glamourous villas for a spot of Balearic bliss. But as the series promises the usual cocktail of love, laughter and drama, will tensions rise when a mysterious ex-girlfriend re-appears, will relationships be put to the ultimate test and will any old wounds be re-opened?

Filling our screens full of Balearics are Olivia Bentley, Miles Nazaire, Emily Blackwell, Maeva D’Ascanio, James Taylor, Ollie Locke-Locke, Gareth Locke-Locke, Julius Cowdrey, Digby Edgley, Tristan Phipps, Ruby Adler, Reza Amiri-Garroussi and Sam Prince. Plus, four new faces will be joining the gang out in Mallorca.

Made in Chelsea: Mallorca airs from Monday 22 – Friday 26 August on E4.