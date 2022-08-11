Broadcasting Channel 4

Made in Chelsea heads to Mallorca

August 11, 2022
James Ryder
No Comments
The Mallorca specials will also introduce four new faces.

Just when you thought it was safe to take your summer holiday again, the SW3 gang are descending upon an exclusive area of Mallorca for a summer series like never before.

The Chelsea socialites will be packing their cases and soaking up the sun in two glamourous villas for a spot of Balearic bliss. But as the series promises the usual cocktail of love, laughter and drama, will tensions rise when a mysterious ex-girlfriend re-appears, will relationships be put to the ultimate test and will any old wounds be re-opened?

Filling our screens full of Balearics are Olivia Bentley, Miles Nazaire, Emily Blackwell, Maeva D’Ascanio, James Taylor, Ollie Locke-Locke, Gareth Locke-Locke, Julius Cowdrey, Digby Edgley, Tristan Phipps, Ruby Adler, Reza Amiri-Garroussi and Sam Prince.  Plus, four new faces will be joining the gang out in Mallorca.

Made in Chelsea: Mallorca airs from Monday 22 – Friday 26 August on E4.

Share Button

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Broadcasting ITV

Tamzin Outhwaite, Niamh Cusack and Ella Smith head to The Tower

August 11, 2022
Dominic Knight
Broadcasting Streaming

Acorn TV reveal September highlights

August 11, 2022
Doug Lambert
Broadcasting ITV

Love Island format sold to its 23rd territory

August 11, 2022
Shaun Linden
BBC Broadcasting

BBC One gives Dom Littlewood Maximum Security

August 11, 2022
Mike Watkins