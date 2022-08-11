Acorn TV reveal September highlights

This September Acorn TV serves up a moreish menu of television delights…

The feast kicks off with brand new original crime mystery series Recipes for Love and Murder starring the wonderful Maria Doyle Kennedy, and for a darker dish there’s Swedish master detective Bäckström (Kjell Bergqvist), back for series two of the gripping Nordic Noir and a double serving of deceit for dessert: hit psychological thriller Liar starring Joanna Froggatt and Ioan Gruffudd and Deceived starring Emily Reid, Emmett J Scanlan and Paul Mescal.

Award-winning actress Maria Doyle Kennedy (Outlander, Orphan Black, The Tudors, Kin) takes the lead in this dangerously delicious Acorn TV Original mystery drama, based on Sally Andrew’s best-selling novels about a newspaper cookery columnist – Tannie Maria (Auntie Maria) – in a small, vibrant town in the beautiful region of the Karoo in South Africa. The series gets its world premiere on Monday, 5th September on Acorn TV.

When the newspaper decides to cut her recipes column, Maria (Kennedy) lobbies to take on over the advice column instead, but things soon take an unexpected turn when a correspondent – who had written to Maria about her abusive husband – is found dead and Maria starts to investigate what happened, as well as trying to make sense of her own mysterious past.

Joining forces with Jessie September (newcomer Kylie Fisher), a rookie, risk-taking journalist, and sometimes rival, they take it upon themselves to try and catch the killer… before the local police find more victims. But will they make too many enemies and risk the perpetrator catching them first? Meanwhile, Maria comforts her readers by blending experiential advice with soothing recipes. This wonderful series is truly chicken soup for the soul.

Recipes for Love and Murder, series one, from Monday, 5th September 2022. Two new episodes will premiere weekly every Monday through 3rd October.

Liar is ‘The sort of psychological thriller that will leave you lying awake in bed, turning over the evidence in your mind and trying to get at the truth – even though the answer remains elusive’ – Radio Times.

Joanna Froggatt and Ioan Gruffudd star in Harry and Jack Williams’ hit TV drama that had everyone talking. Teacher Laura Nielson (Froggat, Downton Abbey) is recently out of a relationship and when she is set up with Andrew Earlham (Ioan Gruffudd, Fantastic Four), a handsome widowed surgeon and father of one of her students, she’s happy to give it a shot.

On the surface, their first date appears to go well, but is everything is as it seems? The next day, rumours and accusations begin to circulate and the two find themselves entangled in a web of deceit and confusion. Who can you trust in this deadly and disturbing psychological thriller?

Liar, series two, begins Monday, 26th September 2022

When Cambridge fresher Ophelia (Emily Reid, Belgravia) falls for her married charismatic lecturer, Michael (Emmett J Scanlan, Kin), their affair abruptly comes to a halt with Michael’s disappearance. Tracking him down to his sprawling, remote family home, Ophelia discovers his famous author wife, Roisin (Catherine Walker, Versailles), has died.

As things start to spiral, Ophelia finds herself trapped in a world where she can no longer trust her own mind in this thrilling, critically acclaimed psychological drama written by Tobias Beer and Lisa McGee (Derry Girls) and starring Paul Mescal ahead of his seminal role in the hit show Normal People.

The Deceived airs from Monday, 19th September 2022

Master detective Evert Bäckström (Kjell Bergqvist, A Summer Tale) is back for this gripping Swedish crime drama series two. He’s in peak form and still making tabloid headlines with his ability to solve murders quickly and efficiently – and arrogantly. But when his rival, celebrity lawyer Tomas Eriksson, is murdered, it proves difficult not to let emotions interfere in the investigation. The evidence points in multiple directions, and before long, more dead bodies are found. The motive connecting the murders seems to be an old music box from Russia, depicting the storybook character Pinocchio, worth 300 million kronor.

Bäckström himself wants to solve the crime and claim Pinocchio for himself and lies abound so it doesn’t take long before he’s hiding things from his colleagues in the police department.

Bäckström, series two, starts Monday, 19th September 2022.