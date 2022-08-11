Tamzin Outhwaite, Niamh Cusack and Ella Smith head to The Tower

Outhwaite, Cusack and Smith have joined the cast for the second series of the ITV drama.

The Tower II: Death Message is based on the second book in Kate London’s Metropolitan series of novels, and is adapted by screenwriter Patrick Harbinson (Homeland, Fearless, 24, ER) and produced by his company Windhover Films and leading production company, Mammoth Screen.

Tamzin Outhwaite (EastEnders) joins the cast as Cathy Teel, Niamh Cusack (The Virtues) plays Claire Mills, and Ella Smith (The Nevers) takes the role of DC Elaine Lucas.

Patrick Harbinson:

“It’s a tribute to the quality of Kate’s novels and her complex female characters that we have been able to attract these three brilliant actresses to The Tower.”

They will join Gemma Whelan who returns to the series to play DS Sarah Collins, Tahirah Sharif, who was recently BAFTA-nominated for her role as PC Lizzie Adama, Jimmy Akingbola as DC Steve Bradshaw, and Emmett J Scanlan as DI Kieran Shaw. Stuart McQuarrie (28 Days Later) also joins the cast in the role of Sarah’s new boss, DCI Jim Fedden.

Mammoth Screen and Windhover Films will produce the four-part drama in association with ITV Studios. Patrick Harbinson will executive produce the series alongside Mammoth Screen’s Sheena Bucktowonsing and Damien Timmer. Andy Mosse (The Last Bus) produces and Faye Gilbert (The Bay, Zero) directs. Polly Hill will oversee production of the drama for ITV.

The Tower has seen series one sold into over 70 territories by ITV Studios. On ITV, here in the UK, the series debuted with 5.4 million viewers. The series is currently filming in the North West of England.