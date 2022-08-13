The Russell Howard Hour returns to Sky Max

Russell Howard is back to share his hilarious takes on the spiralling headlines with the sixth series of The Russell Howard Hour.

The Russell Howard Hour immediately became one of Sky’s most successful entertainment series when it launched and has also gone on to see huge success online with over 400 million views on social media.

Obsessed with the news, the comedy megastar makes his highly anticipated return, following his third and biggest sell-out world tour. The satirical and topical series, which will include Russell’s 100th episode on Sky, is perfectly timed to launch during the week the new Prime Minister is set to be announced.

Throughout the series Russell will be joined by guests in studio and via a satellite link, with the show previously featuring interviews with well-known faces including Ed Sheeran, Matthew McConaughey, Dizzee Rascal, Elizabeth Day, Billy Connolly, Akala, Keanu Reeves, Lady Leshurr, Guz Khan, Naomi Klein, Jim Carrey, Jack Black, Louis Theroux, Tyson Fury, John Oliver, Alesha Dixon, Tan France, Brian Cox, Rob Delaney, Armando Iannucci, Elizabeth Banks and Jimmy Carr, while also spotlighting unsung heroes such as disability activist Sinead Burke, anti-knife crime campaigner and former champion boxer Mark Prince and KKK converter Daryl Davis.

We will see the welcome return of Playground Politics, where Russell talks to entertaining school children around the country on a whole host of topics and issues and Good Deeds, with the show continuing to celebrate the nation’s acts of kindness plus live guest performances from the world of comedy.

All episodes of the series are available to catch-up on NOW. Each episode is also available to watch worldwide on Russell’s YouTube channel, with over 1.4 million subscribers, as well as being broadcast on Foxtel in Australia and TVNZ in New Zealand close to UK transmission.

Russell has over 10 million followers on social media. His recently created TikTok channel attracted over 100k followers within 48 hours of launching and is currently tracking over 1.1 million with over 50 million views including the first video featuring a sketch on the fuel crisis from the previous series of The Russell Howard Hour clocking up over 6.4 million views.

The sixth series of The Russell Howard Hour was commissioned by Zai Bennett, Managing Director of Content for Sky UK and Ireland and Phil Edgar-Jones, Director, Sky Arts and Head of Entertainment. The Commissioning Editors for Sky are Shirley Jones and Dwayne Eaton. The Executive Producers for Avalon is James Taylor and the Series Producer Jason Dawson.

The Russell Howard Hour coming to Sky MAX and streaming service NOW on Thursday 8th September at 10pm.