UK 6/1 to win Eurovision on home soil

August 15, 2022
Neil Lang
While sympathy vote winners the Ukraine 2/1 to retain title in 2023

UK bookmaker William Hill make host nation, the UK, 6/1 to win Eurovision 2023. 

It would be the UK’s first win since 1997, but the current holders, Ukraine, are the favourites to triumph and retain their title at 2/1.

Recent victors Italy and Sweden have also been well backed at 7/1 and 10/1 respectively, while Spain, France and Norway come next in the betting at 16/1.

William Hill spokesperson, Tony Kenny:

“The discussion surrounding Eurovision 2023 is heating up, and it’s the Ukraine who are the early favourites to claim the title.

“Winning the competition this year, with the vastly popular Kalush Orchestra, they are 2/1 to prevail again and eclipse the 6/1 hosts and 2022 runners-up, the UK. Italy and Sweden look to be in with a shot at 7/1 and 10/1, with cultural heavyweights Spain and France not far behind at 16/1.”

William Hill – TV/Specials – Eurovision

Eurovision Song Contest 2023 – Outright Winner:

Ukraine

2/1

United Kingdom

6/1

Italy

7/1

Sweden

10/1

Spain

16/1

France

16/1

Norway

16/1

Greece

18/1

Poland

18/1

Australia

20/1

Switzerland

20/1

Belgium

25/1

Serbia

25/1

Azerbaijan

33/1

BAR

40/1

https://sports.williamhill.com/betting/en-gb/tv-specials/OB_EV24926939/eurovision-song-contest-2023-outright-winner

