Giggle and snort with Peppa Pig at SEA LIFE centres…

Join Peppa Pig nationwide at most of the Sea Life Centres…

Fans of the porker can meet some other incredible creatures too and discover how to keep them safe in our oceans. Enjoy the summer staycation of a lifetime!

Bring your little ones this summer and follow the interactive, immersive trail, where visitors will be tasked with several activities, from spotting seahorses and crabs to counting starfish and learning how fast sharks can swim. There will also be fun workshops where little piggies can create ocean friendship bracelets and help make a jumbo jigsaw.

And that’s not all…guests will also have the chance to take photos with Peppa Pig herself!

Post-adventure, all Peppa fans will have the opportunity to learn about SEA LIFE’s incredible conservation programmes. For those looking for some extra fun and learning during their visit, creature cards with facts and activities will be available across the attraction and online via the SEA LIFE website.

The Peppa Pig Aquarium Adventure is running now until 4th September at selected SEA LIFE centres across the UK and Ireland. To book your tickets to your local SEA LIFE please visit the website here: https://www.visitsealife.com/explore/uk-eire-events/peppa-pig/

“A themed and interactive activity trail aimed at pre-schoolers and young families. Join Peppa Pig at SEA LIFE to explore rock pools and oceans and make lots of animal friends along the way!” – Sea Life statement

Join the fun at centres across the UK and Ireland (excluding Manchester, London, Blackpool, Loch Lomond, and Birmingham)