Pick of the Plots: Thursday 18th August

Your Pick of the Plots for Thursday, August 18.

To lighten the mood after Avery’s urn arrives, Karen reminds everyone of Bernie’s birthday tomorrow and enlists Felix and Finlay to help plan a party tonight.

Honey informs Finlay that Mr Lister has not agreed to his food stall, so the brothers come up with a way to change Mr Lister’s mind.

After some convincing by Karen, Stuart agrees to see a GP and despite it clashing with Bernie’s party, Karen goes with him.

Meanwhile, Janine thwarts Linda’s karaoke plans for the night but when Mick arrives back from his trip, she realises Mick wants the entertainment.

Janine manages to bring the entertainment back but is seething when Mick joins Linda for some karaoke.

While in Peggy’s, Shirley demands her cut of money from Sam otherwise she’ll tell Phil everything.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm or watch on BBC iPlayer now

At Jacob’s Fold, Charity is suddenly hit with a wave of pain and she worries something is wrong with the baby. At the hospital, she’s told that her pregnancy is ectopic and therefore not viable.

Emotionally drained, Charity psyches herself up for what she must do. She is grateful for Mackenzie’s support, but it’s evident that he isn’t as okay as he’s making out.

Meanwhile, Sandra continues to blackmail Rishi over their illicit rendezvous.

Elsewhere, Jacob receives excellent A-Level results, but reveals he’s still not going to university.

Also, Clemmie’s mood clouds when Lucas innocently takes her toy. Distracted Kim doesn’t notice what’s about to occur. After scratching Lucas, Clemmie bursts into tears at Kim’s stern tone.

Billy and Dawn arrive in the chaos and Dawn’s left kicking herself for not staying with Clemmie.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

Liberty lets Norma’s associate, the embalmer, into her flat, unaware of the danger she’s in. However, things take a turn when she unknowingly poisons him with a cup of tea.

After Norma tells him that the embalmer has Sienna in his sights, Warren has second thoughts and decides to save her, but when he finds her in the village unharmed, the pair realise someone else must be in danger.

Later, Warren and Sienna finally have it out in an epic showdown and Norma has a proposition for them both.

Meanwhile, Yazz wrongly suspects Zain is being unfaithful to Misbah with Donna-Marie.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm