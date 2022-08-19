Barbie tipped to be number one Christmas toy of 2022

Barbie is set to be the number one children’s toy of Christmas 2022, leading retail experts have predicted.

The iconic fashion doll tops the list of sought after gifts, while LEGO® and Nintendo Switch are also expected to fly off the shelves in the runup to Xmas. Barbie, which was first launched in 1959, has experienced a resurgence of popularity amongst youngsters in recent years.

And with hype building around the upcoming Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling – experts at online marketplace OnBuy predict Barbie-mania will reach fever pitch this Christmas.

Between 2011 and 2015, the Barbie brand was losing popularity, with the toy’s appeal waning and its image viewed as outdated. But when the Barbie Fashionista line was updated with dolls of different shapes, sizes, body types, skin colour, and hair colour, Mattel, the company behind Barbie, began seeing a change in fortune.

In 2020, sales of the toy hit $1.35bn (£940m), the highest since 2014, while in 2021, Barbie experienced its biggest sales growth ever, and the brand further foresees growth of 8% to 10% in 2022.

Liam Tickner, Category Manager at OnBuy:

“Barbie is an iconic toy, which has kept multiple generations entertained. Although the doll fell out of favour with children in the 2010s, recently Barbie has seen a surge in popularity, and our trends insight points towards her topping the 2022 Christmas toy charts!”

In early 2023, a movie adaptation directed by Greta Gerwig is set to be released, and experts believe anticipation for the movie will further amplify the doll’s popularity this Christmas.

“Excitement around the hotly anticipated Barbie film is definitely feeding into the dolls popularity. The closer we get to the film’s release, the more hype is going to build. “Recently we have seen a number of Barbie products selling well. Not just dolls but accessories, such as the Barbie 3-in-1 Dream Camper, plus branded products including Top Trumps and toothbrushes. People are snapping them up!”

Alongside Barbie, OnBuy experts predict LEGO® products and the Nintendo switch will also be extremely popular Christmas 2022 gifts.

“LEGO® toys have remained consistently popular with children and adults alike. We fully expect it to be included on many Christmas lists. “The Nintendo Switch will also be in demand this winter. It’s a versatile console, which can be played at home or on the go, and there are a slew of upcoming games set to be released, including Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, which kids will be desperate to get their hands on!”

