Visitors to York aren’t keen on Dick

Oh, what a carry on…

Following the arrival of the grim yet gleeful Dick Turpin carriage ride at The York Dungeon, the attraction has revealed it has received several comments from parents requesting the historical figure be renamed to Richard, so as not to offend young ears.

This year, The York Dungeon announced the return of its much feared, Dick Turpin character. The (in)famous highwayman was renowned throughout the UK in the 18th century, embarking on criminal activities from theft to murder as he journeyed the country evading the law.

At the Dungeon, wrong’uns who dare to visit can step into the past and experience a show whilst taking a seriously spooky ride in Dick Turpin’s carriage. However, some parents (cough) snitches did not take Dick’s return to The York Dungeon lightly, with the attraction receiving a number of requests for the character to be renamed to Richard due to the apparent rude nature of his nickname.

The York Dungeon, however, has remained firm in their stance, stating that the Dick Turpin show will remain in the same name, despite the complaints. This means guests will be able to experience all the thrills and chills of Dick’s darkened carriage without any changes.

Mark Mattinson, General Manager of The York Dungeon:

“The York Dungeon is renowned for revealing the deepest and darkest secrets of the city’s unique past – whether that includes Dick or not! “The character is one of our most frightful foes, and we know how much our guests enjoy interacting with him along with our other rogues and rascals throughout our shows. Our Dick’s Back carriage ride is the grand finale of our York Dungeon tour, and thousands of guests have already enjoyed this thrilling end to their visit. We were shocked to receive complaints to change his name but despite any potentially rude connotations, we’re here to say that Dick, is here to stay!”

However, if the depths of the dungeons and the people that call it home are too much for some little ones, The York Dungeon is hosting “Little Peasants” walking tours, so children and their pesky parents can discover all the toe-curling tales of the city whilst out on the streets.

The Little Peasants City Walking Tour lasts 60 minutes and is led by the silly Dungeon Jester and the smelliest prisoner of all – Smedley! Guests will experience all the scary spectacular sights the city has to offer from Clifford’s Tower to the York Minster…not forgetting the many tales of tragedy too!