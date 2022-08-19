Tim Dunn looks at more Architecture The Railways Built for UKTV

UKTV has commissioned a fourth series of The Architecture The Railways Built.

The ten-part series will air on their leading factual channel, Yesterday. The series is produced by Brown Bob and presented by railway historian, Tim Dunn.

UKTV commissioning editor Helen Nightingale:

“I’m really pleased to be working with Brown Bob on this delightful series. The amazing access, along with the impeccable research, stunning location shots and Tim’s enthusiasm for the subject matter make the series an absolute joy.”

The Architecture The Railways Built celebrates the construction feats and incredible design behind of some of our biggest – and smallest – stations, discovering their secrets and how they shaped modern Britain. Stations range from the enduringly Victorian Lincoln to modernist Coventry to cutting-edge 21st century London Bridge, along with other railway structures such as medieval-inspired Knaresborough Viaduct, the underpass and coal drops in Halifax and Scarborough’s seaside Cliff Lifts.

Tim and the crew are often afforded privileged access to many, usually off-limits, places, with locations planned for this series including the Forth Bridge and the construction site at Dawlish Sea Wall.

Now a popular staple of the Yesterday schedule, the third series of The Architecture the Railways Built launched to a consolidated 329k, with the season going on to average a consolidated 284k across its 10 episodes. Total consumption pushed this to a series average of 400k*.

The fourth series of The Architecture The Railways Built has been commissioned for Helen Nightingale and ordered by Yesterday channel director, Gerald Casey and deputy director of commissioning, Hilary Rosen.

Gerald Casey:

“I love this programme and I’m delighted we’re bringing it back again for Yesterday. Tim is basically living all railway enthusiasts’ dreams as he visits these wonderful building and structures, uncovers their history and unashamedly shares his passion with our viewers.”

The Architecture The Railways Built is filming now and will air on Yesterday in early 2023. All previous episodes are available for catch-up on demand on UKTV Play.

Yesterday: Freeview 27 | Sky 155 | Virgin 129 | Freesat 159 | YouView 27