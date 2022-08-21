Pobol y Cwm: Gwyneth tries to banish bad energy

This week in Cwmderi…

Things turn spooky when Anita and Gwyneth try to banish bad energy from Jaclyn’s house. How will Gaynor seek revenge on Hywel after he ruins her plans?

Arwen goes to extreme lengths to spite Ffion. Cai faces an uphill battle while coaching the women’s rugby team. DI Fielding turns her suspicions towards Gwyneth. Ffion and Arwen try to understand one another.

Mae pethau’n troi’n ysbrydol wrth i Anita a Gwyneth geisio alltudio egni drwg o dŷ Jaclyn. Sut gwnaiff Gaynor ddial ar Hywel wedi iddo sbwylio ei chynlluniau hi?

Mae Arwen yn mynd i eithafon i sbeitio Ffion. Mae Cai yn gwynebu her a hanner tra’n hyfforddi’r tîm rygbi merched. Mae DI Fielding yn troi ei amheuon tuag at Gwyneth. Mae Ffion ag Arwen yn ceisio deall ei gilydd.

Pobol y Cwm: Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday; 8 pm, S4C

English and Welsh subtitles. Omnibus on Sunday with on-screen English subtitles