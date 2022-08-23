Ben Elton returns to Friday Night Live for Channel 4

The series was a popular part of Channel 4’s line up in the late 1980s.

As part of Channel 4’s 40th anniversary the London Weekend Television produced live comedy format is back for a 90-minute special made up of entirely new content.

Hosted by Ben Elton, the legendary comedy show ran from 1985 to 1988 and launched a plethora of world-class comedy talent including Stephen Fry and Hugh Laurie, Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders, Harry Enfield, Lee Evans, Jo Brand and Julian Clary.

Now, for one night only, Ben is back as ringmaster to unite the hottest new wave stand-ups and character comedians alongside some original show legends in a dangerously live night of comedy.

The Return Of Friday Night Live will air later this year.