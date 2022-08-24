Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 24th August

Your Pick of the Plots for Wednesday, August 24.

Stuart leans on family and friends for support as he continues to battle with his health.

Meanwhile, Martin warns Lily to stay away from Denzel and Nugget but he is left feeling foolish when he overhears Lily admit the truth to Eve.

Martin, Howie and Linda put pressure on Jada to share where she got the drugs.

At the same time, Sharon reveals that she was at The Vic on the day of the accident and knows who answered Linda’s call. At The Vic, Linda confronts Janine about the call in front of Mick.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm

As Stu heads out of the prison gates, he’s shocked to find Yasmeen waiting for him. Yasmeen tells Stu that she believes he’s innocent. When Yasmeen asserts that he must let Bridget know his intentions, Stu reluctantly agrees. How will Bridget react?

Later, Stu returns to the street to be met with hostility from Dev and Bernie. Yasmeen comes to Stu’s rescue and tells Stu that he’s moving back in with her at Number 6.

Meanwhile, Kelly explains to Aadi that as part of the qualifying process they have to take part in a Mr & Mrs quiz. As Kelly and Aadi ask each other probing questions, they each admit that they’ve never had a sexual relationship. Aadi leans in for a kiss.

Having enjoyed their first sexual encounter, Aadi presents Kelly with his Mum’s engagement ring. Kelly’s smitten.

Elsewhere, Stephen urges Sarah to take out a loan and expand the business herself.

Coronation Street, ITV, 8pm

Amelia stares in awe and relief as the sonographer shows her the scan of her baby.

Meanwhile, Liv is thrown when Gabby comes over to speak to Vinny. Sandra uses the opportunity to drip poison and questions Gabby’s true intentions with Vinny.

Elsewhere, when Faith struggles on a country walk with Chas, Chas is saddened to see another painful reminder of her mum’s deteriorating health.

Chas is taken aback when Faith wants a party before it’s too late.

Also, Dan is gutted when he asks Harriet out for drinks but she’s oblivious to his true feelings.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

It’s the day of Shaq and Nadira’s wedding, but the bride and groom have doubts about going through with it.

Peri’s attempts at stopping the wedding are unsuccessful when a shock confession fails to break up the couple, but as the wedding is in full swing, the bride and groom come to a realisation.

Meanwhile, Sid catches Joseph sneaking out of the Chen-Williams’ after spending the night with Serena.

Elsewhere, James continues to be Norma’s cut-throat accomplice in his mission to double-cross her, but when he gets a big pay cheque, he decides to rinse her dry first.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm