EastEnders confirms airdate for Mitchell flashback episode

EastEnders has confirmed that its special Mitchell-centric flashback episode will air on Monday 5th September at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Viewers will be transported to the winter of 1979 as the Mitchells are hit hard by a Britain in economic turmoil.

Peggy has her hands full between keeping the boys, Sam and the household in line whilst her marriage to Eric is showing its cracks.

Phil and Eric are vying for the title of man of the house as the tension between them rises.

Elsewhere, Archie is up to his usual tricks as Glenda does her best to keep the lively Ronnie and Roxy out of trouble.

The BBC One soap has released a new image of the cast who will be featuring in the special episode.

The episode was first announced last month with the BBC teasing that ‘the unravelling of his family’s chequered past’ will mark the beginnings of a ‘tumultuous journey’ for the character of Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden).

In the present, Phil is grappling with increasing pressure from DCI Keeble (Alison Newman), whose efforts contributed to sending him to prison in March.

In July, with prison life becoming ever more hostile, Phil had no choice but to accept Keeble’s offer to become an informant to secure his release.

As viewers take a trip back to Phil’s youth, there will be some ‘clues to the present’ as well as ‘revelations about the past’ – but how will these revelations influence Phil’s ability to protect his family in 2022?

Will the truth of DCI Keeble’s vendetta against the Mitchell family finally be revealed?