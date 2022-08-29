Autumn stunt teased by Hollyoaks

This autumn Hollyoaks is set to air a spectacular stunt as Silas returns with fatal consequences.

The soap has released a new trailer teasing storylines that will be coming up in early autumn.

Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) brings the carnival to town in the coming weeks with his wife Diane (Alex Fletcher) as the ringmaster.

The residents will be donning extravagant costumes as the games commence, but looming over the festivities is serial killer Silas (Jeff Rawle), who is hellbent on taking his Grandson, Bobby, and taunting the McQueen family in the process.

Mercedes (Jennifer Metcalfe) is determined to save her son at any cost, but a terrifying series of events are in store for her and her family as she is kidnapped by Silas and taken to his lair.

The new autumn trailer teases flashes of an escape room, a chessboard and a big explosion, but will any other residents be caught in the crossfire.

Other storylines this Autumn:

DeMarcus (Tomi Ade) falls into the wrong crowd at Young Offenders and Felix (Richard Blackwood) is determined to find the truth and get him out of there, so he goes to look for evidence at Joseph’s family home. Vicky is set to find out Joseph is the culprit, but will she go to the police, or hide her boyfriend’s secret?

Coronation Street and Our Girl Actress Angela Lonsdale has been cast as Joseph’s mum, Gill, as she joins the soap as part of the knife crime issue storyline.

When Warren (Jamie Lomas) gets wind of where the culprit of his hit and run is, he needs no persuading to take his gun and threaten the man that tried to kill him, not knowing that it’s his own son, Joel (Rory Douglas-Speed). However, will anyone stop him in time…

The villain of the issue-based county lines storyline, Victor Brothers, who groomed teenagers Sid and Juliet into the drug trafficking world back in 2020, is currently residing in prison for his crimes, but the trailer teases that he is set to make a return when Sid (Billy Price) receives a letter from prison, but has he changed, or is he set to cause more trouble for the youngsters of Hollyoaks village…

Donna-Marie (Lucy-Jo Hudson) is turning the Salon De The into a brand-new gym, and is delighted to have a secret investor, but is far-from-pleased to find out it’s Grace Black (Tamara Wall). A new dream team is formed when Leela (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) gets on board, but a jealous James (Gregory Finnegan) conspires against them, which leads to one of them getting injured during a break-in…

Watch the new trailer below:

Autumn's here and let's kick it off with a BANG! Check out what's coming up in this explosive season of #Hollyoaks! 💥😱💥 #HollyoaksAutumnTrailer pic.twitter.com/plCVcl6TOq — Hollyoaks (@Hollyoaks) August 29, 2022

Hollyoaks airs weeknights at 6.30pm on Channel 4 with a first-look episode at 7pm on E4. Episodes are also made available on All4 each day ahead of transmission.