Pick of the Plots: Monday 29th August

Your Pick of the Plots for Monday, August 29.

It’s the day of Linda’s court hearing and Zack comforts her as she reveals that her divorce from Mick is official. Janine seethes when she realises Mick will still visit Linda if she goes to prison.

Janine gives a reluctant Jada money and blackmails her into helping her bring down Linda.

With Mick by her side, Linda goes to the hearing and delivers a passionate speech about her mistakes. Both Mick and Linda are shocked when the judge doesn’t give her a prison sentence but Janine sees red as Linda walks back into The Vic.

With the Carnival party underway, Linda joins in the festivities but Zack arrives with some alarming news.

Meanwhile, Jean’s friends and family welcome her home but things get a little awkward when Arthur cowers away from Jean. Jean tells Stacey that she will go to the Carnival party but when she steps outside, she sees Harvey and Dana so immediately turns back.

Feeling bad, Harvey decides not to go to the party either and instead gives Dana his credit card to go shopping for university supplies.

EastEnders, 7.30pm, BBC One

Aadi and Kelly learn that because they are under 18, they can’t enter the competition in the Gazette without permission from their parents. With their ‘secret’ engagement plastered all over the Gazette, Dev, Maria and Gary are all in agreement that Aadi and Kelly are too young to get married.

As Dev and Aadi row over Kelly’s background, Dev grabs Aadi, causing him to fall and hit his head.

Meanwhile, over a slap-up lunch at Speed Daal to celebrate her 18th birthday, Billy hands Summer a letter from her dad. Billy reveals the nurse called to confirm Summer is eligible for a glucose monitor, but Summer’s upset that Billy and Aaron went behind her back.

After a row with Aaron, Summer reads her dad’s letter. Will it change her outlook?

Elsewhere, Dylan is reluctant to return home so Sean agrees to speak to Violet; Fern makes a suggestion to Bernie.

Coronation Street, ITV, 8pm

Worried that Dan will never accept Noah, Amelia asks him to run away with her to London.

Meanwhile, Nate and Naomi flirt and enjoy each other’s company.

Elsewhere, Chas is frustrated with Faith’s approach to her cancer.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

James’ family are upset to discover that he has fallen back into old habits.

Romeo believes the only way to help his dad is to hand him into the police, but sinister Norma stops him in his tracks.

Meanwhile, tensions brew at a silent disco when two exes can’t stop looking at each other.

Elsewhere, after finding out about Vicky’s online friend, Joseph proudly admits to her that he slept with someone else and will do it again unless she blocks her new friend.

Also, DeMarcus helps a newbie adjust to life in young offenders but ends up running into some trouble. Felix is working on the police investigation but feels like he’s at a dead end.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm