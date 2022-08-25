Catherine Tate to star in new six-part comedy for BBC One

The actress and comedienne is to play the ‘black sheep’ of a fictional British Royal Family.

Catherine Tate is to star in a new six-part comedy for BBC One.

In Queen of Oz Tate will portray the role of a ‘black sheep’ in a fictional British Royal Family.

Producer Michele Bennett said:

“Catherine Tate is such a superb talent and the team at Lingo Pictures couldn’t be more delighted to be working with her on this fabulously witty series. We know that British and Australians, as well as audiences around the world, are going to love this riotous take on royalty in Australia.”

Princess Georgiana’s spoilt, party-girl lifestyle is frequently the subject of tabloid headlines. In response to her latest scandal, her father abdicates his Australian throne for his daughter. Giving her some responsibility is hoped to be the making of her – and if not, shipping her off to another country keeps her 10,000 miles from London.

Accompanied by a less-than-adequate entourage, Queen Georgiana of Australia goes kicking and screaming to a country she has zero interest in beyond the Hemsworth Brothers.

Developed by Catherine Tate and Borga Dorta, the six-part comedy is produced in partnership with ABC Australia. The series is co-written by Tate and Jeff Gutheim and will be produced by Lingo Pictures for BBC One and iPlayer.

Jon Petrie, Director of BBC Comedy, notes of the commission:

“It’s time to roll out the red carpet. And hang up the bunting again. We’re excited to have the multi-award-winning Catherine Tate back making another comedy for the BBC. Her work has been enjoyed by millions over the years and we look forward to working with her on another hit for us.”

Filming will begin later this year in Australia.