Ex-Scotland Yard detective Peter Bleksley explains Olivia Pratt-Korbel investigation proceedure

The former detective spoke to ITV earlier today.

Today’s This Morning began with hosts Ruth Langsford and Rylan Clark delivering breaking news that police have confirmed that they have arrested a man on suspicion of murdering nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel.

Rylan said, “Police have said that a 36-year-old man from Huyton was detained after an operation involving armed officers in Merseyside on Thursday night, and he was arrested on two counts of attempted murder.”

Speaking of the incident and what happens now, former Scotland Yard detective Peter Bleksley said,

“Well on each and every incident that someone is arrested, the police have 24 hours to hold that person, and during that time there may be interviews, further evidence gathering, speaking to witnesses, forensic evidence being gathered… “…all those things. If the senior investigating officer thinks that he needs longer than 24 hours then he can apply to authorities and officers at a greater rank than him, and they can be granted 36 hours for example, and if in certain circumstances the police need even more time then they can apply to someone even higher… the maximum, generally speaking, is 72 hours.”

With this now being a live investigation, Peter couldn’t go into details on how the arrest came about. He said,

“I’m going to remain tight lipped as you would expect as a responsible broadcaster and former detective, however, I’ve spent a lot of time in Liverpool in the last three and a half years – because I’m actually hunting another fugitive who’s wanted for two murders in Liverpool. “The shooting of a 16-year-old boy and the murder of a 22-year-old mother of three young children – and that fugitive had been on the run for 18 years so as part of my research into that, I’ve spent so much time in Liverpool, and yes, whilst I understand [that underworld] I’ve met so many wonderful welcoming well-intentioned people, who really want to help me in my hunt. There is so much to love and embrace about that wonderful city and is why a large part of my heart lives on Merseyside.”

