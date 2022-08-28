EastEnders casts Navin Chowdhry as ‘devious’ Panesar patriarch

Navin Chowdhry has joined the cast of EastEnders as Nish Panesar.

Navin Chowdhry has been cast in the role of ‘devious’ Nish Panesar in EastEnders.

Getting out of prison after 20 years, Nish is determined to reunite with his family and rekindle his marriage to Suki (Balvinder Sopal). But will his family accept him back into the fold, or will they see him for what he really is?

Certainly, Nish’s return spells trouble, and not just for the Panesars…

On joining EastEnders, Navin said:

“It’s been great – everyone has been lovely. My role at the moment has been focused around the Panesar family, but everyone has been extremely welcoming. “I’ve never worked on a show like EastEnders, so it’s been a new experience for me; but I love the storylines and I’ve got a keen interest in this family because there’s so much happening at all times! “Nish is an interesting character – slightly unconventional, and with that brings drama, and mayhem. I think there’s a good man under there but turmoil follows these guys [the Panesar’s] around so I’m excited to join in and set off a few more explosions and fireworks.”

Navin will make his first appearance as Nish in the soap this autumn.

As charming as Nish seems on the surface, we soon discover that he is cold, manipulative, and driven by power and respect.

Chris Clenshaw, Executive Producer, said of the casting:

“The spectre of Nish Panesar is finally here, and it’s been a pleasure welcoming Navin to the cast, and take to the role so effortlessly; he brings something to the character that none of us could’ve predicted. His dynamic on and off-screen, and we’re excited to see where his character develops as the story grows.”

EastEnders airs Monday-Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer