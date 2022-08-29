Anita Rani really wants to see those fingers…

The spin off-format from ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire…? begins today.

Anita Rani hosts the first episode of this brand-new quiz show where five contestants compete for a life-changing prize – a guaranteed place on the new series of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?, where they’ll sit opposite Jeremy Clarkson and the chance to play for one million pounds.

Anita, an RTS award winning broadcaster, is also known for her work as a lead presenter on BBC One’s Countryfile and host of BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour – this will be her first foray into an ITV entertainment show as main host.

Anita Rani;

“I’ve always loved Who Wants To Be A Millionaire…? and was thrilled to be invited to host this spin off. I’m a huge fan of quiz shows, and there is no doubt that Jeremy is a formidable host. I’m just relieved in Fastest Finger First, there isn’t a round for contestants to ask for my answers to the questions!”

The spin off, devised by Matthew Worthy and Kieran Doherty and developed in association with Sony Pictures Television, was born out of the fact that a phenomenal amount of people apply to be on the show each year and just getting onto Millionaire is like winning a prize in itself. But never has there been the opportunity to guarantee a contestant a place in the Millionaire hotseat opposite Jeremy.

As the name suggests, Fastest Finger First will expand on the first round of Millionaire, where contestants have to put their answers to a multiple-choice question, in a specific order.

Five contestants play against each other to take it in turn to work their way up the question ladder. The two players with the biggest score at the end of the round go head-to-head in a Fastest Finger First dual. At the end of each episode, whoever is in the seat when the Klaxon sounds has won a place to be fast tracked to sit in the Millionaire hot seat in front of Jeremy Clarkson by-passing the usual Fastest Fingers First round that opens the show.

Fastest Finger First, ITV/STV/UTV, today at 4,30 pm