Pick of the Plots: Friday 2nd September

Your Pick of the Plots for Friday, September 2.

As Jenny assures Rita it was fun while it lasted but she’ll get over Leo, Rita’s not taken in by her bravado.

Stephen and Sarah look over their business plan. When Sarah reveals that Jenny is the sole owner of the pub, Stephen’s interest is piqued. Stephen turns on the charm and flirts with Jenny. A tipsy Jenny invites Stephen through to the back and handing him a drink, kisses him passionately.

Having had a talking to from Rita and Gemma, Leo returns holding an engagement ring. But as Gemma heads through to the back room with Leo, will they find Jenny and Stephen in a clinch?

Meanwhile, Toyah warns Carla that by doing business with Nadeem, she could damage her reputation. Toyah meets up with Spider and Griff and confirms she’d like to play a part when they ambush Nadeem. She’s shocked when Spider tells her to back off.

Elsewhere, when Ken spots Wendy in the cafe, he invites her to see a musical with him but she gives him the cold shoulder, leaving Ken bemused.

Ken assures Wendy that he simply wants to be friends as he enjoyed her company the other evening and suggests they go for a drink. Will Wendy agree?

Also, Hope watches Sam slip a letter in the post-box. What is he up to?

Coronation Street, ITV, 8pm

Vinny is embarrassed as Sandra goes into detail on her love life.

Feigning ignorance towards Liv’s asexuality, Sandra continues to push her agenda in the hope Vinny will crack.

Meanwhile, Harriet starts to see Dan in a new light.

Elsewhere, a dark cloud looms over Mackenzie.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

Grace and Mercedes go to war once again when the McQueens launch their speakeasy with Grace’s theme and signature cocktail recipe.

Later, Mercedes receives a disturbing letter.

Meanwhile, DeMarcus is having a hard time at young offenders, so his classmates Ella, Charlie and Vicky go to visit him, but Vicky is harbouring a dark secret and struggles to meet DeMarcus’s gaze.

Later, shocking new information comes to light for Joseph, but he manages to keep his calm under pressure.

Elsewhere, Ethan advises Serena to reconsider what she’s wearing in front of Mason.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm