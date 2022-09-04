Pobol y Cwm: Ffion’s under pressure

This week in Cwmderi…

An explosive outburst from Gaynor puts Hywel in a difficult position. Sioned has an exciting business offer for Britt and Colin, but will they accept it?

Eifion is falsely accused of stealing Tegwen’s purse, but who is the real culprit?

Ffion’s under pressure at school as the rivalry escalates between Arwen and Cai. Mark is left reeling after finding the stolen goods. While eavesdropping on a private conversation, Guto learns that Jaclyn was far from an angel.

Pobol y Cwm: Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday; 8 pm, S4C

English and Welsh subtitles. Omnibus on Sunday with on-screen English subtitles