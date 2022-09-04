Highlights Pick of the Plots

Pobol y Cwm: Ffion’s under pressure

September 4, 2022
Mike Watkins
No Comments
This week in Cwmderi…

An explosive outburst from Gaynor puts Hywel in a difficult position. Sioned has an exciting business offer for Britt and Colin, but will they accept it?

Eifion is falsely accused of stealing Tegwen’s purse, but who is the real culprit?

Ffion’s under pressure at school as the rivalry escalates between Arwen and Cai. Mark is left reeling after finding the stolen goods. While eavesdropping on a private conversation, Guto learns that Jaclyn was far from an angel.

Pobol y Cwm: Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday; 8 pm, S4C
English and Welsh subtitles. Omnibus on Sunday with on-screen English subtitles

 

