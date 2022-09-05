Lewis Cooke becomes UK Brand Ambassador for BACARDÍ Rum

Lewis joins the BACARDÍ Rum family from Swift.

Marie Peyto, UK and Ireland Brand Director for BACARDÍ Rums:

“We are delighted to welcome Lewis to the team. His worldly experience is going to bring a fresh perspective to how the UK enjoys our range of BACARDÍ rums. His energy and passion to inspire anew wave of bartenders is exactly why he is the perfect fit for BACARDÍ. We‘re looking forward toseeing how he can work with Bartenders to bring to life the BACARDÍ experience and legacy to bars across the UK.”

Swift, listed as one of the World’s 50 Best Bars since 2017, where he served as Bar Manager in London. Originally from Manchester, Lewis began his career in hospitality 12 years ago where he established himself as one of the top experts in the industry working around the globe at world renowned establishments Black Pearl and Luke Whearty’s Byrdi.

Beyond traditional bar experience, Lewis has also held positions working alongside Michelin star chefs and award-winning sommeliers which gave him the love for hospitality and the drive to push boundaries and strive for bar experience excellence.

As a part of his new role with BACARDÍ Rum, Lewis will play an integral role in telling the story of the heritage, craft, and exceptional drink experience of the BACARDÍ Rum portfolio in the UK.

Lewis Cooke:

“I could not be more thrilled to join the team at BACARDÍ, a brand which I have always admired for its rich history, heritage, and passion. Personally, I’ve always been drawn to outstanding independent bars so now working with BACARDÍ, an independent family-run company, it made perfect sense for me”.

In what he plans to do as new UK Brand Ambassador, Lewis comments “I’ve always sought out to elevate the drinking experience by providing the best hospitality possible. In my new role, I’m looking forward to working with the new generation of bartenders to share what I know and give them the knowledge and tools to truly appreciate the beauty and versatility of BACARDÍ rums”.

As one of the oldest and most respected rum brands in the world, BACARDÍ has 160 years of history and heritage. For the family-owned brand, rum is more than about business, it’s personal, with a family name proudly displayed on every bottle. This is exemplified through generations of expert craftsmanship and authenticity.

For more information visit www.BACARDI.com