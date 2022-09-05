Best on the Box choice for September 5th, the day Freddie Mercury and Russell Harty were born…

Channel 5 look back to the 2011 riots in Riot: The Week England Burned.

The documentary charts the wave of unrest that hit cities across the UK in 2011, when buildings were torched, rioters threw fire-bombs and five people lost their lives.

The programme features powerful first-hand testimony from rioters, police officers, victims and journalists, and uses footage from the four days to explore why a small protest in north London led to £500m worth of damage, hundreds of businesses destroyed and 2,000 people convicted, with some of the looters as young as 12.

Tonight, Channel 5, 9 pm