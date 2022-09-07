Jon-Paul Bell joins the Hollyoaks cast as Beau

Jon-Paul Bell has joined the cast of Hollyoaks in the role of Beau.

The Channel 4 soap has not disclosed much about the character, however Bell teased that he will “cause a stir” for various well-known characters upon his arrival in the village.

“Working on Hollyoaks has been an incredible experience and I’m so honoured to be a part of the passionate, creative, hard-working team here. I can’t wait for viewers to meet Beau and follow him on his exciting new journey into the village where he is sure to cause a stir for various well-known characters along the way”.

After studying drama at Arts Educational School in London, Bell was cast as Luke Mauro in the BAFTA nominated feature film Kajaki The True Story (Netflix).

He is due to appear on the Tom Hanks/Steven Spielberg miniseries Masters of the Air on Apple TV+. A follow-up to Band of Brothers and The Pacific, the project chronicles real-life US bomber crews who fought Adolf Hitler and his Nazi regime during World War II.

Previously, he played Austin Ascot in Emmerdale and PC Tony Milne/Liam Bright in Doctors.