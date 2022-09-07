Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 7th September

Your Pick of the Plots for Wednesday, September 7.

Phil makes one last attempt to outdo Keeble, but will it be enough or will Phil face Keeble’s wrath once more?

Meanwhile, Honey storms out on Billy at The Vic, demanding that he contacts Little Mo about telling Freddie the truth about his biological father.

Elsewhere, Frankie expresses her anger and upset to Mr Morden about the social media video and is dissatisfied with his response.

Later, Lola invites Frankie out clubbing with Felix, Dotty, Whitney, Finlay and Vinny. Frankie’s mood lifts until a stranger tries to kiss her after repeatedly hassling her on the dancefloor.

Frankie leaves early, refusing Lola’s offer to accompany her home and makes a panicked exit from the tube.

Also, Finlay makes Vinny paranoid about his relationship with Dotty.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm

As James puts the Rovers team through their paces, Dev gives a pre-match pep talk. But when Tim misconstrues his words and thinks Dev’s making a dig at his impotence, he accuses Peter of betraying his confidence and storms out. With little choice, James agrees to step in.

As they set off, Aggie spots a glum Tim and invites him for a brew. As Tim opens up to Aggie, the match kicks off.

The Flying Horse take the lead but with only minutes remaining, James gives the game his all, putting the Rovers in front, but suddenly he collapses. Ed rushes across the pitch frantically calling an ambulance as Michael performs CPR on James.

Meanwhile, Carla’s unimpressed to see Griff chatting to Toyah. Griff lies and asserts that he wasn’t the one who threw the bottle and he doesn’t condone that sort of behaviour. Carla’s further worried when she finds Griff lecturing Peter about his conspiracy theory on big pharma companies.

Elsewhere, Stephen lets himself into No.8 and taking out the trust fund papers, practises Audrey’s signature. Suddenly Audrey appears, has she caught Stephen in the act?

Coronation Street, ITV, 8pm

Seething Nicola berates Charles for siding with Naomi.

Meanwhile, Sandra pounces on the opportunity to sneakily switch Liv’s drink for an alcoholic one and Liv recoils when she takes her first sip, leaving Bob mortified.

Liv is affronted when Vinny catches her out for not being honest about swallowing the alcohol. When Liv storms out, Vinny is left reeling.

Elsewhere, Cain and Chas are unhappy with Faith’s latest stunt.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

Ella panics about the pictures she sent to Charlie yesterday and begs him to delete them.

A back-to-school sports day ends in disaster when Mason reaches boiling point and launches a ball at Ella. Charlie chases him into the school and, after an argument, punches him, but is quickly caught by Nancy.

Ella is far from pleased with her boyfriend’s actions and makes a big decision. Later, Ella’s private photos are posted online.

Meanwhile, Mercedes asks Grace to get her fake IDs so she can go on the run with Bobby.

Elsewhere, Yazz distracts herself by helping Jack with a couple of his old cold case files for a new crime podcast, and they discover a very interesting case.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm