Christmas Takeover returns to Radio 1

BBC Radio 1 will welcome a raft of new presenters between Boxing Day and New Year’s Day 2022.

Radio 1’s Christmas Takeover launched in 2019 as an initiative created by Head of BBC Radio 1, Aled Haydn Jones. It provides a valuable springboard for emerging presenters working to carve out careers in national radio, with many of the guest presenters going on to achieve major successes across the industry.

To date, eight of the former guest presenters have landed permanent slots on Radio 1, most recently with Dean McCullough and Vicky Hawkesworth – from the 2020 search – being announced as the new presenters of the iconic afternoon 1pm – 3.30pm show.

Aled Haydn Jones, Head of Radio 1:

“Since its launch in 2019, Radio 1’s Christmas Takeover has provided a platform for some of the UK’s most exciting, undiscovered radio presenters and has enabled huge successes both within Radio 1 and elsewhere in national radio, which is testament to the importance and power of this initiative. We’re proud to have discovered some incredible talent within the past three years and look forward to seeing what this next round brings.”

As in previous years, budding presenters can apply by uploading a demo for review. In 2021, Radio 1 created a brand-new uploader, with in-built infrastructure which allows the uploader to remain in place after the application window for the Christmas Takeover closes. It also creates additional routes into Radio 1 for emerging talent: presenters will be able to submit their work year-round for Radio 1 teams to hear, with presenting opportunities on the station for the very best new voices from across the UK. The new uploader also makes it possible for demos to be submitted for review by other BBC radio stations in the future.

Applications for this year are open now via the Radio 1 website and close at midnight on Thursday 22 September. Radio 1 want to hear from DJs and presenters with previous radio experience, be it in community, hospital, student or local radio.