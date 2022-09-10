Countryfile Ramble returns for its eighth year

Countryfile Ramble for BBC Children in Need returns for 2022,

Presenters including Matt Baker MBE, John Craven OBE and Anita Rani will be urging the British public to lace up their walking boots as the Countryfile Ramble for BBC Children in Need is back.

Tommy Nagra, Director of Content for BBC Children in Need:

“We are delighted that Countryfile Ramble for BBC Children in Need is back. Once again we’ll be shining a spotlight on some truly inspirational young people who have overcome challenges in their lives, and want to help make a difference to other children and young people in need of support. We hope that the Ramble inspires our supporters to get out and get walking to help make a difference so that BBC Children in Need can continue funding incredible projects across the UK that enable children and young people to thrive and be the best they can be.”

Now in its eighth year, the return of the Ramble will see regular Countryfile presenters once again lacing up their walking boots and taking on rambles across some of the UK’s most scenic spots with four inspirational young people.

Presenters Matt Baker, Anita Rani, Charlotte Smith and Margherita Taylor will be heading off to various spots across the UK, to undertake a ramble with an inspirational young person who has been supported by a BBC Children in Need funded project.

Since the Countryfile Ramble began in 2015, ramblers across the UK have raised more than £12.5million for the charity. This year will see the presenters and young people taking on their own ramble challenge in some of the nation’s most beautiful spots in Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales and England on the 8th and 9th October, which will be filmed for the 2022 special, to air on Sunday 6th November.

Matt Baker will be undertaking his ramble in Northern Ireland and will be joined by 13-year-old Saul who has a rare form of dwarfism called Spondyloepiphyseal Dysplasia, which affects his mobility, bone development and growth. Because of his condition, Saul has faced challenges growing up and felt frustrated when he couldn’t take part in activities with other children.

Saul found support at a BBC Children in Need funded youth project, The Mae Murray Foundation, which provides fun and fully-accessible activities for disabled young people. Now Saul can go for adventures on his local beach, in the woods and his other favourite places.

In Wales, Anita Rani will be joined by 11-year-old Riley who has a serious condition which affects his lungs and means he relies on a portable oxygen tank day to day. At nine-months-old, Riley was referred to Tŷ Hafan, a children’s hospice that offers space for children and their families to have a break from their daily lives.

Children in Need fund the role of a Specialist Play Therapist who’s helped Riley to understand his condition in an age-appropriate way. The Play Therapist has been an amazing support for Riley and his family, encouraging Riley to develop his confidence and resilience, so much so that last year he climbed Pen-y- Fan peak with his rugby team mates.

In England, Charlotte Smith will be joined by 10-year-old Isabella, who is autistic . Isabella has been supported by a BBC Children in Need funded project at Dogs for Autism. The project provides training for her assistance dog, Storm, who will be accompanying Isabella on her ramble with Charlotte. Dogs for Autism train and provide assistance dogs to carry out specific tasks for autistic children to mitigate any negative effects of their condition and to support the young people in their daily lives.

Since having Storm, Isabella is able to better manage her emotions using pressure therapy, a technique where Storm will lay across her to mimic a weighted blanket. This helps to relax Isabella and makes her feel less anxious. Margherita Taylor will be rambling in Scotland.

Meanwhile, John Craven will be catching up with some of the many ramblers across the UK who are holding their own sponsored rambles to help raise money for children and young people facing challenges in their lives. Everyone is being encouraged to walk to their favourite spot and John will be at one of his to connect with ramblers.

John Craven OBE:

“We’re thrilled to be back for another year of Countryfile Ramble for BBC Children in Need! This is always such an exciting event for many thousands of Countryfile viewers and I can’t wait to see everyone getting outside and putting on their own sponsored rambles to help make a difference to the lives of children and young people across the UK. Your efforts and donations help BBC Children in Need support them as they face a range of challenges, helping them to thrive and be the best they can be. So lace up those boots and know that your fundraising efforts really will change young lives for the better. Remember, taking part in a ramble is a win-win – it’s good for your own health and you will be supporting the lives of the children and young people across the nation.”

The Countryfile Ramble for BBC Children in Need will air on BBC One on Sunday 6th November.

The public are encouraged to get involved and do a spot of walking by taking part in their own sponsored rambles to help children and young people across the nation to thrive and be the best they can be. For information on how to get involved visit the Ramble Hub at https://www.bbcchildreninneed.co.uk/shows/countryfile-ramble/