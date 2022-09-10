More exclusive ITVX titles revealed

ITVX – ITV’s forthcoming brand new and free streaming service – will feature brand new titles, exclusively available on the platform.

Riches is a glossy, high stakes family drama in six parts, written and created by Abby Ajayi. Deborah Ayorinde stars as Nina, the estranged daughter of self-made millionaire Stephen Richards played by Hugh Quarshie. Sarah Niles plays Stephen’s second wife, Claudia, and Brendan Coyle is Stephen’s trusted advisor and confidante, Gideon.

Hermione Norris will play Stephen’s long-standing and faithful PA, Maureen Dawson. The cast also includes Adeyinka Akinrinade, Ola Orebiyi, CJ Beckford, Nneka Okoye and Emmanuel Imani.

David Tennant and Mark Bonnar star in Litvinenko with David Tennant as Alexander Litvinenko, the former Russian Federal Security Services and KGB officer whose death from polonium poisoning in November 2006 triggered one of the most complex and dangerous investigations in the history of the Metropolitan Police. Written by acclaimed screenwriter George Kay, Litvinenko is the story of the determined Scotland Yard Officers who worked for ten years to prove who was responsible.

Provocative new teen drama Tell Me Everything created by Mark O’ Sullivan, and written by Mark O’Sullivan and Yemi Oyefuwa, explores what it’s like to be coming of age in the 2020s. Tell Me Everything introduces us to 16-year-old Jonny Murphy (Eden. H Davies), who is trying his best to navigate through this world.

Growing up hasn’t been easy, and although loved by his friends and family, Jonny suffers from undiagnosed depression and anxiety which he does his best to hide. So when he is faced with the most gut-wrenching tragedy, Jonny has to decide – is he going to let events overtake him or is he going to learn how to live?

Without Sin is a four-part psychological thriller exploring the relationship which develops between a grieving mother and the man she believes murdered her daughter.

BAFTA and RTS award winning actress Vicky McClure (Line of Duty, This is England, Broadchurch, Trigger Point) will play the leading role of Stella Tomlinson, whose 14-year-old daughter Maisy, is found dead at their family home with the bloodied, hooded figure of Charles Stone standing over her. Acclaimed film and television actor, Johnny Harris (The Salisbury Poisonings, Medici, Troy: Fall of a City) will star alongside Vicky as Charles.

A Year On Planet Earth will showcase the many wonders of the natural world and will reveal the incredible ways in which all life is connected and how massive natural events affect the lives of individual animals. This unique and beautifully shot series is narrated by Stephen Fry.

PLEBS: Barbarian Invasion is a feature length version of the multi award winning comedy series which reunites Marcus, Grumio and Aurelius for one last time; and Loaded In Paradise is a brand new reality series that sees party loving pairs hop across Greece’s Aegean Islands in a race to take control of – and spend 50,000 euros.