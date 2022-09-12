Andrew Neil looks at ‘Britain after The Queen’

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II Channel 4 looks to life with Charles III.

Andrew Neil returns for a special programme to consider how Britain will look and feel following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, whose reign spanned so much change across the world.

BBC Television, later followed by all the other main broadcasters, on Thursday 8th September broke into regular television programming to report that The Queen, Elizabeth II, was seriously ill. A statement by the palace at 12.34pm noted:

“Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.”

Newsreaders and the nation were left in shock when at 6.30 pm royal officials announced the death of The Queen after seventy years as monarch. The usually unmoved Huw Edwards on BBC One was slightly upset by the breaking announcement while Vanessa Feltz on Talk TV became a blubbering wreck as did Andrew Marr on LBC. Even at 96 the demise of the much admired figurehead came as an emotional surprise to those on air and those tuned in.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

And now, in the period up to the funeral, the nation is in official national mourning. There will be later, most likely in 2023, the coronation of Charles III and from then on the country, and the UK, will slowly leave much of the second Elizabethan era behind and as Andrew ponders how will the UK take to a Charles-run firm? How will Britain be ruled by our new King?

“The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty the Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family. We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother. During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held.” – Charles III

Andrew Neil: Britain After The Queen, Channel 4 tonight (Sept 12th), 8 pm – 9.30 pm