Geordie Shore: The Reunion for Paramount+

Charlotte Crosby, Holly Hagan, Sophie Kasei and Marnie Simpson organise the dramatic reunion…

It’s the one we’ve all been waiting for… Geordie Shore: The Reunion series is about to hit our screens, just what you’ve always wanted…

Witness dramatic confrontations and hilarious antics as the cast not only return to the Toon, but also head off to Portugal and Ibiza, with unrivalled access to Holly’s long-awaited wedding, Charlotte’s baby announcement, the arrival of Marnie and Casey’s second child… and a huge party in the Geordie Shore house of course!

Tune in as OGs Charlotte Crosby, Holly Hagan, Sophie Kasei and Marnie Simpson conspire to organise the explosive get together, with Geordie cast from the past 12 years coming together for one big showdown.

Who can forget old faces like Jay Gardner and Kyle Christie? They’ll be joined by more recent cast members including Nathan Henry, Chloe Ferry and Abbie Holborn… and it wouldn’t be a Geordie Reunion without a few shocking appearances too.

It’s going to be emotional; it’s going to be wild, and it’s going to be one belta of a reunion you won’t want to miss! – MTV

Geordie Shore: The Reunion, Tuesday 20th September, 10pm, only on Paramount+ UK and MTV internationally