Sky Max presents The 74th Emmy Awards Highlights

September 13, 2022
Mike Watkins
The stateside ceremony returns for its annual night of showbiz celebrations.

Coming from the Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, California, the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards honours the best in television from the last year.

Hosted by Kenan Thompson, the ceremony will see Succession, Better Call Saul, Euphoria, Ozark, Severance, Squid Game, Yellowjackets and Stranger Things 4 up for nomination for best drama series. In the best actor and actress categories, Colin Firth, Andrew Garfield, Oscar Isaac, Toni Collette, Lily James and Amanda Seyfried are all up for their respective awards.

It’s due to be a star-filled night, and if you prefer to check out who’s wearing what over who’s winning what, you catch all the entrances on the red carpet with the always dazzling E! Live from the Red Carpet.

The 74th Emmy Awards Highlights, tonight (Tuesday 13 September), Sky Max at 9.45 pm

