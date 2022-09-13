Pick of the Plots: Tuesday 13th September

Your Pick of the Plots for Tuesday, September 13.

Kat struggles to take in Alfie’s arrival. Her anger grows as he begs her to reconsider marrying Phil. Phil arrives and squares up to Alfie but Kat assures Phil that she will see him at the altar. Once Phil has left, Alfie tries his luck with Kat but she forces him to go.

Alfie arrives back at his canal boat and realises Bert and Ernie snuck in his van. As Kat reels to Stacey, Alfie calls her about the twins forcing her to go and fetch them making her late for the wedding. Kat arrives but the twins refuse to get off and the situation gets out of hand.

Alfie does all he can to convince her that marrying Phil is the wrong decision, but will it be enough to change Kat’s mind?

Meanwhile, as everyone anxiously waits for Kat to arrive at the church, Mo takes bets on whether or not the wedding will go ahead. At The Vic, Sharon, Kathy and Shirley toast to no longer being with Phil but when Sharon learns that Kat is a no show, she gets an idea…

Elsewhere, Frankie is disgruntled when Jack is pessimistic about her chances of securing a conviction against the guy who harassed her. She later spots Nugget and Denzel interact with an uncomfortable Amy increasing her rage even more. Linda tries to offer her support.

Also, Dotty and Finlay bond over their fathers and he invites her for a drink. Vinny spots them together and is gutted.

EastEnders, BBC One, 9pm

Al and Chas revel in their intimacy, but Chas hastily retreats when he confesses his love.

Meanwhile, Ethan tries to convince Naomi to do the right thing.

Elsewhere, Kim prepares to reconnect with a much-missed Millie, but Clemmie is worried.

Emmerdale, ITV, 8.05pm

Warren finally finds out that his son ran him over.

Meanwhile, Sam is lost for words after Zoe’s revelation. She opens up some more and explains that she’s seeking counselling at work following Saul’s death.

Zoe is confused by Sam’s reaction, but it looks like he could be keeping a secret of his own.

Elsewhere, Mason lashes out at Nancy.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm