BBC coverage of The Queen’s funeral to run for nine hours

The BBC dedicate most of their schedule on Monday to the funeral of Queen Elizabeth.

The coverage of the State Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II takes to the air from 8 am and runs through to 5 pm on BBC One on Monday, September 19th with several other special programmes concluding the official period of mourning.

The usual offering of BBC Breakfast is on air from 6 am to 8 am looking ahead to the days events and once the funeral service and reflection ends BBC One head straight into news programming, this is followed at 6.15 pm by the continued special editions of The One Show from Manchester which have been entitled since her death as ‘Our Queen Remembered’.

The first Paddington movie continues the royal link – as the famous bear appeared in a sketch with The Queen during her recent 70th anniversary Jubillee celebrations in the summer- and this is followed at 8.30 pm by a BBC News special looking back at the events of the State Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II.

Carolina Beltramo, TV analyst at WatchTVAbroad.com, comments: