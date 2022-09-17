Broadcasting ITV

Phil and Holly ‘did not jump the queue’ to see the Queen

September 17, 2022
Ian Westhead
ITV has defended Phil and Holly over accusations that they jumped the queue to see the Queen’s coffin lying in state.

Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby have been criticised for ‘jumping the queue’ on a visit to Westminster Hall on Friday (16 September) where the Queen is lying in state.

They were unfavourably compared to David Beckham, who waited in line for 12 hours to view the coffin.

However, ITV has explained that what happened was not as it seemed.

The broadcaster said that they were there “as part of the world’s media” to film a segment for Tuesday’s edition of This Morning.

A statement on the show’s Instagram account read:

“Hello everyone, we would like to clarify something. We asked Phillip and Holly to be part of a film for this Tuesday’s programme. They did not jump the queue, have VIP access or file past the Queen lying in state – but were there in a professional capacity as part of the world’s media to report on the event.”

The statement however rather than calm social media has inflamed it further with many noting actual journalists – such as Susannah Reid – had stood and waited in line rather than use the ‘fast option’. Many have also questioned what was being recorded as no camera or filming inside other than the ‘live feed’, with the pooled camera footage across all broadcasters, has been allowed.

